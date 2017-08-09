NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest independent hotel brand, welcomed 32 new member hotels across 15 countries to its brand portfolio from January through April 2017. With growth ranging from a pristine private island retreat in the Maldives and a world-acclaimed golf resort in Scotland to city-center hotels in destinations from Seoul to Savannah, these new properties represent the company's commitment to partner with independent hotels and resorts that exemplify #ThePreferredLife.

Highlights of the newest hospitality experiences within the Preferred Hotels & Resorts portfolio include:

Coco Privé – Male, Maldives

Operating as a 15,000 square-foot exclusive-use private island in the Maldives, Coco Privé is a luxurious getaway for the jet-setting elite. This serene island features six beachfront villas – with one as a master residence – which can house up to 12 people total. A team of 30 dedicated, resident staff members are on-hand to fully customize each guest's experience on the island of Kuda Hithi. From personalized meals to unlimited spa treatments and non-motorized water sports such as catamaran sailing, canoeing, and windsurfing – travelers looking for an intimate island retreat can fulfill all their travel aspirations at Coco Privé.

Hotel Californian – Santa Barbara, California

Scheduled to open in Summer 2017, the Hotel Californian – located near Santa Barbara's iconic landmark Stearns Wharf – incorporates the façade of the original 1925 Hotel Californian and features a rooftop pool boasting a 360-degree panoramic view of the Pacific coastline and the Santa Ynez Mountains. The hotel is comprised of three separate buildings that will offer a total of 121 unique rooms, designed by television personality and international designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard. Guests will enjoy amenities including a Moroccan-influenced spa, and California cuisine from Executive Chef Alexander La Motte, which will be served in the hotel's signature restaurant and gourmet café, as well as in the form of personalized picnic baskets. Travelers looking to explore can venture to the nearby Funk Zone, a growing arts community that houses vintage shopping and a multitude of wine tasting rooms and restaurants.

Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa – Scotland, United Kingdom

With a prime location on the 17th Road Hole of the world-famous Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa is a legendary destination. The property features 144 rooms and suites, with views of the city, Old Course, or the coastline, and offers a path to the underground tunnel leading to the iconic Cathedral of St. Andrews. The hotel is also home to the first Kohler Waters Spa outside of the United States, which houses a 20-meter swimming pool, thermal suite, and rooftop hot tubs for nourishing hydrotherapy treatments, massage therapy, facials, and other spa treatments.

Myconian Villa Collection – Mykonos, Greece

Located on a hillside in Mykonos overlooking the Aegean Sea, the Myconian Villa Collection presents 59 beautifully appointed guest rooms that feature abundant space to relax from private pools, balconies, and outdoor Jacuzzis. The resort is steps away from the waters of Elia Beach and minutes from the bustling nightlife of Mykonos. For travelers looking for rest and rejuvenation, the resort features The Thalasso Spa, which offers treatments from massages to Thalassotherapy and is home to hydrotherapy pools. Guests can dine at three on-site restaurants enjoying light bites and cocktails at the Infinity Pool Bar & Restaurant, a Champagne breakfast at Nouveau Restaurant, or a romantic moonlit dinner with sweeping views of the Aegean Sea at Cabbanes Restaurant.

Additional properties that joined Preferred Hotels & Resorts between January and April 2017 include:

AJWA Hotel Sultanahemet (Istanbul, Turkey)

Aryaduta Jakarta (Jakarta, Indonesia)

ASPEN alpin lifestyle hotel (Grindelwald, Switzerland)

Baccarat Hotel New York (New York, New York, USA)

Banyan Tree Seychelles (Victoria, Mahe, Seychelles)

Boschendal Farm Luxury Accommodation (Pniel, South Africa)

Fortune Select JP Cosmos (Bengaluru, India)

Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos (Cabo San Lucas, Mexico)

Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta (Puerto Vallarta, Mexico)

Hotel Midmost (Barcelona, Spain)

Hotel Lumen Dallas (Dallas, Texas, USA)

Iberostar Grand Hotel Portals Nous (Palma de Mallorca, Spain)

Il Castelfalfi (Montaione, Italy)

Inn at the 5th (Eugene, Oregon, USA)

Inn at 500 Capitol (Boise, Idaho, USA)

Live Aqua Cancun (Cancun, Mexico)

Magic Village Resort (Kissimmee, Florida, USA)

Mykonos Princess (Mykonos, Greece)

Mykonos Blanc (Mykonos, Greece)

Parco San Marco Lifestyle Beach Resort (Lake Lugano/Cima di Porlezza, Italy)

Pestana Cidadela Cascais Pousada & Art Hotel (Lake Lugano, Italy)

Shilla Stay Seocho (Seoul, Korea)

Shilla Stay Haeundae (Busan, Korea)

Stella Hotel (Bryan, Texas, USA)

Real Inn Cancun (Cancun, Mexico)

The Desoto (Savannah, Georgia, USA)

The Grand at Bedford Village (Bedford, New Hampshire, USA)

The Thief (Oslo, Norway)

Travelers can book a stay at any of these hotels online or via their mobile device through the new iPrefer mobile app, available to members of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts iPrefer hotel rewards program, which extends points redeemable towards free nights and other on-property expenditures, elite status, and other complimentary benefits to guests. Free to join, the iPrefer hotel rewards program currently has 1.8 million members.

For more information on these hotels or any of the properties represented within the Preferred Hotels & Resorts portfolio, please visit www.PreferredHotels.com.

