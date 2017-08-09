MCLEAN, Va. -- Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Hilton 's (NYSE: HLT) luxury brand of iconic landmark hotels, today announced the signing of a management agreement with Callaloo Cay Antigua for the brand's first new-build resort in the Caribbean, Waldorf Astoria Antigua. Scheduled to open in 2020, the elegant resort in the middle of the Leeward Islands will provide unparalleled service and one-of-a-kind experiences where the Caribbean Sea meets the Atlantic.

"Waldorf Astoria Antigua will set a new standard of Caribbean luxury, extending our bespoke True Waldorf Service and first-class accommodations, as well as providing travelers with unforgettable experiences," said John T.A. Vanderslice, global head, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts. "Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts' mission is to be the fastest growing, most innovative luxury hotel brand in the world, and hotels like Waldorf Astoria Antigua represent the brand's commitment to continued expansion and delivering luxury to the world's most sought after destinations."

Nestled in a sheltered cove along the Southeastern coast of Antigua at Morris Bay Beach, approximately 20 minutes from V.C. Bird International Airport, Waldorf Astoria Antigua will offer a tranquil escape on a sprawling 30 acres of pristine beachfront as well as a stunning bluff overlooking the Cades Bay. Stylishly designed to embrace the distinctive island landscape and exclusive location, the luxury resort will serve as an inspirational haven for the most discerning traveler.

From arrival to departure, guests will be embraced by the hotel's inspirational environments. Personal Concierges will welcome guests with True Waldorf Service and ensure each guest receives a genuine and personalized experience before, during and after their stay. The resort's 95 guest rooms and 25 branded villas, including beachfront suites and hilltop accommodations, will boast breathtaking views of the bay and calming lush surroundings, providing the ideal space for a comfortable and exclusive stay.

Waldorf Astoria Antigua will feature an exquisite culinary experience with a specialty restaurant, signature bar and waterside dining concepts. For ultimate relaxation, guests will indulge in the resort's world-class spa, disconnect in the state-of-the-art fitness center, or enjoy gentle breezes and azure waters on the beach. A five-acre natural park will be developed as part of the project, available for guests to enjoy an outdoor experience unlike any other. Indoor and outdoor event space will provide the backdrop for the most exclusive group and meeting activities.

"We are pleased to embark on this exciting development with Hilton and build a landmark luxury resort in the heart of this island sanctuary," said Dawood Shah, senior vice president, business development, Callaloo Cay Antigua. "Hilton's nearly 100 years of renowned hospitality, combined with the timeless sophistication of Waldorf Astoria, will help position this resort as the finest choice for luxury travel in Antigua and marquis development in global citizenship."

Antigua, the largest of the English-speaking Leeward Islands, is a Caribbean paradise that welcomes visitors with calming ocean breezes and pristine natural wonders while boasting fine sand beaches, sapphire waters, untouched coral reefs, lush tropical surroundings and more. Visitors can take in the island's rich history and culture, or experience one of the island's most famous activities such as sailing and yachting.

Waldorf Astoria Antigua will participate in Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app.

Learn more about Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts at www.waldorfastoria.com or news.waldorfastoria.com.

Contact

Karla Visconti

Director of Communications - Caribbean & Latin America

Phone: (786) 866-7240

Fax: (786) 866-7261

Send Email