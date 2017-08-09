TrustYou Continues Rapid Growth with Appointment of New U.S. Head of Sales
Jennifer brings over 15 years of sales experience, through a unique blend of enterprise relations and firms in the travel industry, having held positions in organizations ranging from Oracle to Oakwood Corporate Housing. Most recently, she served as the Global Business Development Manager at Oakwood Worldwide, a premier provider of corporate housing and serviced apartment solutions.
"In just a few short years, TrustYou has grown rapidly by investing in its technology, leading to partnerships with the likes of Google and hotel brands worldwide," said Graziano. "I look forward to leading an incredibly motivated sales team to expand TrustYou's reach and showcasing the value of our data."
In addition to hiring Graziano, TrustYou is currently expanding its presence in the U.S., recently moving to a new location in the heart of San Diego, CA. TrustYou analyzes millions of hotel reviews, guest surveys, and social comments and runs the most comprehensive guest feedback platform worldwide. The company helps hotels gain insights to improving their guest experience and marketing to future visitors. It also influences millions of booking decisions with its review data and TrustScore displayed on hundreds of search and travel sites such as Google Search and Maps, KAYAK, Skyscanner and Hotels.com.
About TrustYou
TrustYou, the world's largest guest feedback platform, provides hotels with insights to improve their guest experience and market to future guests. Guest feedback informs 95% of booking decisions, and TrustYou's guest feedback platform incorporates hundreds of millions of hotel reviews, surveys, social comments, and direct messages through SMS, email, Facebook Messenger and more. This information is analyzed along each step of a traveler"s journey, including booking and pre-stay queries, real-time guest request, and post-stay feedback, to generate actionable insights for 500,000 hotels. TrustYou"s platform is made up of various components, including TrustYou Meta-Reviews*, verified global review summaries displayed on travel and search sites like Google, KAYAK, and Hotels.com; TrustYou Messaging, real-time guest messaging service; TrustYou Stars, an advanced guest satisfaction survey tool; TrustYou Analytics, the world"s leading online reputation management tool and the accompanying app TrustYou Radar. PMS, CRM, IBE and other hotel software providers can make use TrustYou Connect, a partner program to integrate TrustYou"s guest feedback platform with its products to help their hotel clients to positively influence every stage of the guest journey. Find more information on TrustYou and the guest feedback platform at www.trustyou.com.
*TrustYou Meta-Reviews only contain verified reviews and do not include reviews from TripAdvisor