TrustYou, the world's largest guest feedback platform, today announced that Jennifer Graziano has joined the company as the new U.S. Head of Sales. She will oversee TrustYou's business development and account management strategy, working to increase market share and reach with major hotels across the U.S.

"TrustYou is committed to investing in our team as more hotels recognize the value of actionable insights and positive marketing effects offered by our data and the reach of our guest feedback platform," said Benjamin Jost, CEO and co-founder of TrustYou. "Jennifer has a wealth of sales expertise and the unique ability to help us expand our footprint."

Jennifer brings over 15 years of sales experience, through a unique blend of enterprise relations and firms in the travel industry, having held positions in organizations ranging from Oracle to Oakwood Corporate Housing. Most recently, she served as the Global Business Development Manager at Oakwood Worldwide, a premier provider of corporate housing and serviced apartment solutions.

"In just a few short years, TrustYou has grown rapidly by investing in its technology, leading to partnerships with the likes of Google and hotel brands worldwide," said Graziano. "I look forward to leading an incredibly motivated sales team to expand TrustYou's reach and showcasing the value of our data."

In addition to hiring Graziano, TrustYou is currently expanding its presence in the U.S., recently moving to a new location in the heart of San Diego, CA. TrustYou analyzes millions of hotel reviews, guest surveys, and social comments and runs the most comprehensive guest feedback platform worldwide. The company helps hotels gain insights to improving their guest experience and marketing to future visitors. It also influences millions of booking decisions with its review data and TrustScore displayed on hundreds of search and travel sites such as Google Search and Maps, KAYAK, Skyscanner and Hotels.com.

For more information, visit www.trustyou.com

Contact

Katharina Sickora

Senior Marketing Manager

Phone: +49 89 55 27 35-116

Send Email