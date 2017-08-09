ROCKVILLE, Md. -- Ascend Hotel Collection, the first soft brand collection, continues to grow its portfolio with six properties entering the collection in one month. As part of Choice Hotels International, one of the world's leading hotel companies, the Ascend Hotel Collection features unique, boutique and historic independent hotels and resorts. There are 230 open and under development Ascend properties worldwide, including the U.S., France, United Kingdom, Norway, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, and the Caribbean region, with new openings expected every month throughout 2017.

"The Ascend Hotel Collection provides independent hoteliers with a variety of options whether they're looking for a new construction, conversion, adaptive reuse project or to grow their own mini brand," said Mark Shalala, vice president, development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "These six new properties are just the start of the 44 planned openings this year representing 80 deals that have been signed over the last two years."

The six properties that have opened in April are located across the country in key regions, including:

The LOOK Red Hook (Brooklyn, New York) – Conveniently located in the heart ofBrooklyn, the 79-room LOOK Red Hook hotel features design inspiration fromRed Hook's maritime industry with local photography and mermaid print wall vinyl and is filled with modern amenities throughout the hotel.

"The Ascend Hotel Collection gives our guests the unique charm they're looking for with local offerings, allowing them to feel like a true part of the community," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "These properties provide guests a pathway to discover more of the world, their way."