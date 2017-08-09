Orlando, FL – On October, 28, 2017, UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management will honor two leaders from two of Orlando's most popular restaurants. Salli Setta, President of Red Lobster Seafood Company and John Rivers, Founder and CEO of 4 Rivers Smokehouse, will be recognized for their contributions to the hospitality industry when they are inducted into The Central Florida Hospitality Hall of Fame® at The Pineapple Ball®.

The annual event, a benefit for academic initiatives and student scholarships, will be held at Rosen Shingle Creek.

"We are very happy to have Salli Setta and John Rivers join an accomplished group of hospitality industry leaders in the The Central Florida Hospitality Hall of Fame®," declared Dr. Abraham Pizam, dean of Rosen College. "Salli and John have both worked to create dining experiences that are unique, family friendly and accessible to the communities they serve, and we are deeply honored that they have achieved this distinction. We look forward to celebrating their accomplishments on this special occasion at The Pineapple Ball® with our industry partners, family and friends."

Setta was named President of Red Lobster Seafood Company in July 2013. In this role, Setta leads all of Restaurant Operations, Marketing, and Culinary and Beverage for the iconic brand, which operates more than 700 restaurants in North America and has more than 55,000 employees. Setta developed and aligned the company to a simple strategy — Great Seafood, Great People and Great Results – that seeks to play to Red Lobster's strengths, helps the company build on its strong foundation and ultimately grow the company long-term. Red Lobster is the world's largest seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Also based in Orlando, FL, 4 Rivers Smokehouse opened in 2009 and quickly became one of the fastest growing restaurants in the southeast. With 13 locations in Florida and one recently opened in Atlanta, the success and popularity of 4 Rivers Smokehouse, has garnered national recognition. Nation's Restaurant News, the industry's lead trade publication, recognized 4 Rivers as one of their top five breakout brands and Rivers himself has been featured in national publications including Food & Wine, Bon Appetit, Zagat.com, USA Today, Cigar Aficionado, Business Insider and Cooking Light Magazine. A graduate of Florida State University College of Business, where he serves on the Board of Governors, Rivers chairs the 4R Foundation and serves on the boards of numerous school, church, and charity organizations.

To learn more about The Central Florida Hospitality Hall of Fame® and The Pineapple Ball®, purchase tickets and secure sponsorships, please visit http://hospitality.ucf.edu/the-pineapple-ball/

Contact

Susan Vernon-Devlin

Assistant Director of Public Relations

Send Email