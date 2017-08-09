Online Franchising to be Available for Country Hearth Brand
RLHC continues its pursuit to be the easiest to franchise with
"We want to take the hassle out of franchising and offer owners the ability to complete the entire process online. Once part of our system, properties will be measured on online reputation, removing the red tape owners dread," said RLHC EVP & President of Global Development Roger Bloss.
RLHC will continue to collect a flat monthly fee from the hotels in the Country Hearth network in return for supplying the guest reservation and distribution infrastructure.
About RLHC
Red Lion Hotels Corporation, established in 1959, is an international hospitality company primarily engaged inthe franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Vantage Hotels, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Lexington by Vantage, America’s Best Inns & Suites, Country Hearth Inns, Jameson Inn, Signature Inn and 3 Palms Hotels & Resorts brands. The company also owns and operates an entertainment and event ticket distribution business under the brand name TicketsWest. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.rlhco.com.