SPOKANE, Wash. – RLHC (Red Lion Hotels Corporation) (NYSE:RLH) is again leading the hospitality industry in innovation by making it easy to franchise with its Country Hearth Inn & Suites brand - owners simply go online. Starting this summer, a website portal will be available to facilitate complete franchising and digital connectivity to a vast array of booking channels.

Signing up for the Country Hearth brand will be flexible and simple with a designated website which will provide the ability to complete and grant a franchise license online. The brand will allow owners the freedom to either operate as an independent hotel or use its trademark - both benefitting from the company's robust reservations system, distribution and channel management including negotiated deals with online travel agents.

"We want to take the hassle out of franchising and offer owners the ability to complete the entire process online. Once part of our system, properties will be measured on online reputation, removing the red tape owners dread," said RLHC EVP & President of Global Development Roger Bloss.

RLHC will continue to collect a flat monthly fee from the hotels in the Country Hearth network in return for supplying the guest reservation and distribution infrastructure.

To learn more about franchising with RLHC, visit franchise.rlhco.com.

