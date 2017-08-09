Davidson Hotels & Resorts Adds Hotel Viking in Newport, Rhode Island to its Pivot Hotels & Resorts Portfolio
"We are elated to add yet another historic landmark to the Pivot portfolio," said Albert Smith, senior vice president of Pivot. "We look forward to incorporating the Hotel Viking's historic charm into our luxury division."
Hotel Viking features multiple food and beverage outlets, including the award-winning One Bellevue Restaurant & Bar and the Top of Newport, a rooftop bar with spectacular views of the Newport Harbor and Narragansett Bay. The property also features nearly 15,000 square feet of meeting space, fitness center, indoor heated pool, a unique wedding chapel, and a full service spa featuring a selection of massage and skin treatments.
Contact
Kerri Crannis
The Zimmerman Agency
Phone: 850.668.2222
Send Email
About Davidson Hotels & Resorts
Davidson Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hotel management company providing management, development/renovation, acquisition, consulting and accounting expertise for the hospitality industry. Amassing one of the purest full-service hotel portfolios in the industry, Davidson, along with its lifestyle and luxury operating division, Pivot Hotels & Resorts, specializes in independent and branded assets in the upper-upscale to near-luxury segments including 43 hotels, nearly 13,000 rooms and 1.4 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and Starwood hotels, Davidson delivers hospitality and creates value for owners with every single hotel. More information can be found at www.davidsonhotels.com.