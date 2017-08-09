Davidson Hotels & Resorts welcomes the addition of Hotel Viking, an iconic 208-room historic property in Newport, Rhode Island, into its portfolio, under its luxury and lifestyle division, Pivot Hotels & Resorts. Known as the "City by the Sea," Newport once rivaled New York and Boston as a center of commerce and was the preferred vacation destination for "America's First Families." Today, it remains one of the most affluent summer vacation destinations in the Northeast and attracts nearly 3.5 million visitors annually. Hotel Viking is located in the heart of Newport on Bellevue Avenue, steps from Newport's famed historic mansions and other attractions located along its path. Davidson's transition follows the acquisition of the property by an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners, LLC earlier this month.

Originally opened in 1926, Hotel Viking's guestrooms are romantic, luxurious, and classically adorned. Egyptian cotton bed linens, pillow top mattresses and ornately carved headboards create a truly elegant environment. Brimming with stories of famous dignitaries, Hotel Viking has offered gracious hospitality for over 90 years in a setting of style, comfort and modern amenities. Later this year, the hotel will undergo a multi-million dollar update to its guestrooms and public spaces to further enhance the guest experience.

"We are elated to add yet another historic landmark to the Pivot portfolio," said Albert Smith, senior vice president of Pivot. "We look forward to incorporating the Hotel Viking's historic charm into our luxury division."

Hotel Viking features multiple food and beverage outlets, including the award-winning One Bellevue Restaurant & Bar and the Top of Newport, a rooftop bar with spectacular views of the Newport Harbor and Narragansett Bay. The property also features nearly 15,000 square feet of meeting space, fitness center, indoor heated pool, a unique wedding chapel, and a full service spa featuring a selection of massage and skin treatments.

