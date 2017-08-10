External Article

A Hotel for Every Traveler, Sometimes Several Under One Roof

nytimes.com

The name Marriott has come to mean many types of lodgings — a full-service hotel in a big city, basic low-cost hotels with free Wi-Fi that are aimed at the business traveler, a newly renovated beach resort. Through acquisitions of other hotel companies, including Starwood Hotels & Resorts last year, and introductions of its own new hotel groups, Marriott International now manages 30 brands under its corporate umbrella.

Marriott is typical of hotel companies with increasingly expanding portfolios of offerings. The Wyndham Hotel Group has 18 brands among its 8,000 hotels. Choice Hotels International’s 6,400 hotels include 11 brands. Hyatt Hotels Corporation carries a portfolio of 13 brands, distributed among about 700 properties. AccorHotels, based in Paris, manages 17 brands worldwide. The list could go on.