LOS ANGELES and MCLEAN, Va. -- Homewood Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) industry-first All Suites portfolio, announced today its newest property, Homewood Suites by Hilton Los Angeles Redondo Beach. Offering 184 new suites, the hotel complements Los Angeles' growing need for overnight accommodations, as total visitors increased by 2.2 percent with 30.2 billion visitors* in the last recorded year.

"Homewood Suites by Hilton Los Angeles Redondo Beach puts our guests in a great location and offers tremendous value-added amenities and conveniences that appeal to extended-stay or overnight travelers who want to be comfortable and cost-conscious," said Adrian Kurre, global head, Homewood Suites by Hilton. "The Los Angeles-metro area is one of the most desired travel destinations in the United States**, and we are excited this new property will directly serve travelers seeking a unique extended-stay hotel in this vibrant city."

Developed and owned by Mogul Capital and managed by Evolution Hospitality, Homewood Suites by Hilton Los Angeles Redondo Beach offers a combination of studio, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, featuring fully equipped kitchens, and separate living and sleeping areas. Guests are also provided all of the essentials needed for a comfortable and convenient stay - complimentary daily full-hot breakfast, evening social Monday-Thursday, Wi-Fi and grocery shopping service***. Homewood Suites by Hilton Los Angeles Redondo Beach also makes it easy for travelers to unwind with an outdoor pool, whirlpool, sports court, fire pit and grill area, and a fitness center. The property also offers 1,157 square feet of flexible space that is ideal for meetings and social events.

Located at 2430 Marine Ave., Homewood Suites by Hilton Los Angeles Redondo Beach offers guests convenient access to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Redondo Beach Pier, Stub Hub Center, Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center and the Centinela Valley Center for the Arts. Nearby are also Fortune 500 companies as well as oceanfront dining, shopping, entertainment and the region's business district. A complimentary shuttle service within a three-mile radius of the property is also available.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Los Angeles Redondo Beach participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Homewood Suites by Hilton Los Angeles Redondo Beach or call 310-536-1209.

Read more about Homewood Suites by Hilton at www.homewoodsuites.com and news.homewoodsuites.com.

*SOURCE: Discover Los Angeles

**SOURCE:About.com

***Guest pays for groceries. Other restrictions apply.

Contact

Kristen Wells

Senior Manager, Brand Public Relations - Hilton Worldwide

Phone: +1 703 883 5826

Send Email