Homewood Suites by Hilton Opens New Hotel in Redondo Beach
All Suite Hotel Brings 184 New Rooms to Los Angeles-Metro Area
-
Located at 2430 Marine Ave., Homewood Suites by Hilton Los Angeles Redondo Beach offers guests convenient access to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Redondo Beach Pier, Stub Hub Center, Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center and the Centinela Valley Center for the Arts. – Source: Homewood Suites by Hilton.
Developed and owned by Mogul Capital and managed by Evolution Hospitality, Homewood Suites by Hilton Los Angeles Redondo Beach offers a combination of studio, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, featuring fully equipped kitchens, and separate living and sleeping areas. Guests are also provided all of the essentials needed for a comfortable and convenient stay - complimentary daily full-hot breakfast, evening social Monday-Thursday, Wi-Fi and grocery shopping service***. Homewood Suites by Hilton Los Angeles Redondo Beach also makes it easy for travelers to unwind with an outdoor pool, whirlpool, sports court, fire pit and grill area, and a fitness center. The property also offers 1,157 square feet of flexible space that is ideal for meetings and social events.
Located at 2430 Marine Ave., Homewood Suites by Hilton Los Angeles Redondo Beach offers guests convenient access to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Redondo Beach Pier, Stub Hub Center, Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center and the Centinela Valley Center for the Arts. Nearby are also Fortune 500 companies as well as oceanfront dining, shopping, entertainment and the region's business district. A complimentary shuttle service within a three-mile radius of the property is also available.
Homewood Suites by Hilton Los Angeles Redondo Beach participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Homewood Suites by Hilton Los Angeles Redondo Beach or call 310-536-1209.
Read more about Homewood Suites by Hilton at www.homewoodsuites.com and news.homewoodsuites.com.
*SOURCE: Discover Los Angeles
**SOURCE:About.com
***Guest pays for groceries. Other restrictions apply.
Contact
Kristen Wells
Senior Manager, Brand Public Relations - Hilton Worldwide
Phone: +1 703 883 5826
Send Email
About Hilton
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising nearly 4,900 properties with more than 796,000 rooms in 104 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world"s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio - A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors®. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where Hilton HHonors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. Visit news.hiltonworldwide.com for more information and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.