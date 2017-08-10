SAN ANTONIO, TX -- Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI), the leading independent Global Sales Organization serving the meetings and incentive marketplace, presented Colorado's The Broadmoor with its prestigious "Chairman's Award" for 2017. The award is presented annually to the ALHI member hotel or resort that best displays exemplary leadership and commitment to performance in the preceding year, while epitomizing exceptional property-level teamwork and cohesion with ALHI's Global Sales team in serving the meetings industry. The award was presented at ALHI's prestigious Industry Advisory Council (IAC) Conference, recently held at the picturesque 550-acre La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio, Texas, which brought together 250 senior leaders from many of ALHI's accounts, with general managers and senior marketing executives of ALHI's worldwide membership portfolio.

Pictured

at the award presentation are (from left): ALHI's Chief Sales Officer Mark Sergot, The Broadmoor's President & CEO Jack Damioli, The Broadmoor's Vice President of Sales & Marketing Barry Brown, and Josh Lesnick, President & CEO of ALHI's parent company Associated Luxury Hotels.

"The Broadmoor is truly deserving of this special recognition and award," said Sergot. "It is an exceptional Five-Star, Five-Diamond resort, with an extraordinary leadership team and staff, led by Jack and Barry. They work so well with our valued clients and our ALHI Global Sales team in serving the meetings and incentive marketplace. We are proud to recognize The Broadmoor with this honor."

Situated at the gateway to the scenic Colorado Rocky Mountains in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor encompasses 5,000 acres and offers 784 luxurious guest rooms and suites, 185,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, 54 holes of championship golf, a Forbes Five-Star spa, 20 unique dining offerings, and 26 specialty boutiques.

ALHI

provides one-call access for its distinguished membership of more than 250 luxury-level and upper-upscale hotels and resorts, which are either independent or are with an independent hotel brand. In addition to offering distinctive hotels and resorts worldwide, ALHI's portfolio features a Global Luxury Alliance partnership including 23 luxury cruise ships appropriate for meetings and incentive programs, and Destination Management Companies (DMCs) in 100-plus locations worldwide. ALHI provides extensive Global Sales services, valuable expertise, local connectivity, market intelligence, and account advocacy for meetings and incentive programs of any size and scope worldwide, at no cost to accounts.

For more information, contact your nearest ALHI Global Sales Office, or call the "ALHI Group Desk" toll-free at 866-303-ALHI (2544), and visit alhi.com .

Contact

Karen Lamonica

PR Contact

Phone: (407) 788-7070, ext. 208

Send Email