Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) Presents The “2017 Chairman’s Award” To The Broadmoor
Pictured
at the award presentation are (from left): ALHI's Chief Sales Officer Mark Sergot, The Broadmoor's President & CEO Jack Damioli, The Broadmoor's Vice President of Sales & Marketing Barry Brown, and Josh Lesnick, President & CEO of ALHI's parent company Associated Luxury Hotels.
"The Broadmoor is truly deserving of this special recognition and award," said Sergot. "It is an exceptional Five-Star, Five-Diamond resort, with an extraordinary leadership team and staff, led by Jack and Barry. They work so well with our valued clients and our ALHI Global Sales team in serving the meetings and incentive marketplace. We are proud to recognize The Broadmoor with this honor."
Situated at the gateway to the scenic Colorado Rocky Mountains in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor encompasses 5,000 acres and offers 784 luxurious guest rooms and suites, 185,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, 54 holes of championship golf, a Forbes Five-Star spa, 20 unique dining offerings, and 26 specialty boutiques.
ALHI
provides one-call access for its distinguished membership of more than 250 luxury-level and upper-upscale hotels and resorts, which are either independent or are with an independent hotel brand. In addition to offering distinctive hotels and resorts worldwide, ALHI's portfolio features a Global Luxury Alliance partnership including 23 luxury cruise ships appropriate for meetings and incentive programs, and Destination Management Companies (DMCs) in 100-plus locations worldwide. ALHI provides extensive Global Sales services, valuable expertise, local connectivity, market intelligence, and account advocacy for meetings and incentive programs of any size and scope worldwide, at no cost to accounts.
For more information, contact your nearest ALHI Global Sales Office, or call the "ALHI Group Desk" toll-free at 866-303-ALHI (2544), and visit alhi.com .
Contact
Karen Lamonica
PR Contact
Phone: (407) 788-7070, ext. 208
Send Email
About ALHI, with 250 Hotels & Resorts + Alliance Members
ALHI, established in 1986, is the leading independent Global Sales Organization serving the meetings and incentive marketplace, providing one-call access for its distinguished membership of more than 250 luxury-level hotels and resorts, which are either independent or are with an independent hotel brand. Hired and authorized by member properties, ALHI features a distinctive portfolio of exquisite resorts, luxury-level city center business hotels, historic grand landmark hotels, lifestyle hotels, and boutique hotels. ALHI"s portfolio also features a Global Luxury Alliance partnership including 23 luxury cruise ships appropriate for meetings and incentive programs,and Destination Management Companies (DMCs) in 100-plus locations worldwide. ALHI offers 21 Global Sales offices in the U.S., Canada and now London, providing extensive Global Sales services, valuable expertise, local connectivity, market intelligence, and account advocacy for meetings and incentive programs of any size and scope worldwide, at no cost to accounts. alhi.com