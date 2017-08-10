LOUIS -- The Drury Inn & Suites Fort Myers at I-75 and Gulf Coast Town Center is nearing completion and will begin to welcome guests this July. The new hotel is the company's first property in Fort Myers, Florida, and second in the state. In addition to its 180 guest rooms, the property features more than 2,800 square feet of flexible meeting and event space.

As the hotel readies for guests, Drury team member Aaron Alger has been named the property's general manager. Alger has been with Drury since 2013 and is a 15-year hotel industry veteran. Alger is a graduate of the College of Charleston, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree.

"As we look to grow our brand in Florida, Fort Myers provides the perfect fit," said Chuck Drury, president and CEO of Drury Hotels. "The region has a strong market of leisure travelers, and under Aaron's leadership, we look forward to providing the friendly service, clean rooms and honest value our guests have come to expect."

The new seven-story hotel is located at I-75 and Alico Road and is minutes from Gulf Coast Town Center, Florida Gulf Coast University and Southwest Florida International Airport. A short drive from the downtown historic district of Fort Myers and with easy access to the beaches of Fort Myers and Sanibel, the hotel's location is perfect for guests traveling for business or leisure.

The room package at the Drury Inn & Suites Fort Myers offers a wide range of complimentary amenities such as:

Wi-Fi

Hot breakfast featuring fresh waffles, biscuits and gravy, eggs, yogurt and more

5:30 Kickback® reception including appetizers and beverages

24-hour business and fitness centers

Outdoor pool and whirlpool

The Drury Hotels Company has been family-owned and operated since 1973.

For more information about this location, visit www.druryhotels.com.

