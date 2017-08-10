New Drury Hotel in Fort Myers nears completion
Hotel will be company’s first property in market, general manager named
"As we look to grow our brand in Florida, Fort Myers provides the perfect fit," said Chuck Drury, president and CEO of Drury Hotels. "The region has a strong market of leisure travelers, and under Aaron's leadership, we look forward to providing the friendly service, clean rooms and honest value our guests have come to expect."
The new seven-story hotel is located at I-75 and Alico Road and is minutes from Gulf Coast Town Center, Florida Gulf Coast University and Southwest Florida International Airport. A short drive from the downtown historic district of Fort Myers and with easy access to the beaches of Fort Myers and Sanibel, the hotel's location is perfect for guests traveling for business or leisure.
The room package at the Drury Inn & Suites Fort Myers offers a wide range of complimentary amenities such as:
- Wi-Fi
- Hot breakfast featuring fresh waffles, biscuits and gravy, eggs, yogurt and more
- 5:30 Kickback® reception including appetizers and beverages
- 24-hour business and fitness centers
- Outdoor pool and whirlpool
The Drury Hotels Company has been family-owned and operated since 1973.
For more information about this location, visit www.druryhotels.com.
About Drury Hotels Company
Drury Hotels Company is a Missouri-based, family-owned and operated hotel system with 140 hotels in 21 states. Founded in 1973, Drury Hotels has been recognized by the J.D. Power 2016 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Studysm with the award for "Highest in Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Midscale Hotel Chains." 2016 marked the 11th consecutive year Drury received this award.* Brands include Drury Inn & Suites®, Drury Inn®, Drury Plaza Hotel®, Drury Suites®, Pear Tree Inn by Drury®, as well as other hotels in the mid-priced hotel segment. Drury Hotels continues to provide exceptional value for business and leisure travelers with its many free amenities - The Extras Aren"t Extra®. For more information, visit www.druryhotels.com or call 1-800-DRURYINN. Join the conversation on Twitter @druryhotels or on Facebook.
*Drury Hotels received the highest numerical score among upper midscale hotels in the proprietary J.D. Power 2005-2016 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Studiessm. The 2016 study is based on responses gathered between June 2015 and May 2016 from more than 63,000 guests in Canada and the United States who stayed at a hotel in North America between May 2015 and May 2016. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com.