DOTHAN, AL – LBA Hospitality, a full-scale hotel management, development and consulting firm, is pleased to announce management of four properties based in Jackson-Ridgeland, Miss.

The four hotels, which are branded either Marriott International, InterContinental Hotels Group, or Hilton Hotels & Resorts, were acquired by Hospitality Investors Trust, and will now be operated and managed by LBA Hospitality. With the addition of these four new properties, LBA Hospitality now manages over 65 properties throughout the southeast.

The properties include a Homewood Suites by Hilton, StayBridge Suites, Residence Inn, and Courtyard by Marriott. This exciting relationship marks the first time LBA Hospitality and Hospitality Investors Trust have collaborated.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hospitality Investors Trust to operate and manage these properties in the Jackson-Ridgeland area, says LBA Hospitality President, Beau Benton. "We are pleased to join this team and reinforce LBA's longstanding dedication to providing exceptional guest experiences."

Mark Fowler, SVP Asset Management at Hospitality Investors Trust notes, "Hospitality Investors Trust is excited to partner with the LBA team in Jackson, Miss. Additionally, we look forward to providing an enhanced guest experience with the execution of the planned renovations."

Each property boasts over 90 rooms and are easily accessible to the new shopping, dining, and entertainment center, Renaissance at Colony Park. Additionally, the hotels are in close proximity to the Jackson Zoological Park, North Park Mall, and the Mississippi Children's Museum. In addition to the convenient location to local attractions, the four properties also offer amenities including free high-speed internet, fitness centers, pools, and meeting and event space.

LBA acquired management rights on April 28, 2017.

