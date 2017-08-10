Frankfurt am Main -- Deutsche Hospitality is now able to offer two hotels in Tunisia for the first time. Since the end of April, guests travelling to the holiday destination of Sousse have had the option of staying at the Steigenberger Hotel Kantaoui Bay or at the Jaz Hotel Tour Khalef. Both hotels have opened following the successful completion of extensive modernisation works and will be operated by the locally based Tunisia Hospitality Group – SARL within the scope of a management agreement concluded with the owner Zohra Driss.

The Steigenberger Hotel Kantaoui Bay is a five-star resort with 365 rooms and suites as well as six restaurants and bars serving up a range of different cuisines.It also offers a Thalassotherapy Centre with a wide choice of beauty treatments and massages, three salt water swimming pools, a sauna, a haman, a whirlpool and a gym. Further facilities include two outdoor pools, an indoor pool, a special children's pool, shops, a tennis court, further sporting activities and a conference area.

The four-star Jaz Hotel Tour Khalef boasts 570 rooms and suites. Eight restaurants and bars serve up an extensive selection of both national and international dishes. The resort also has a salt water indoor pool, a fresh water outdoor pool, a spa and gym area and thalassotherapy facilities. Its generously proportioned site provides ideal surroundings for holidaymakers and a good infrastructure for conferences and meetings.

"Tunisia is an interesting holiday option for European travellers in particular, and tourism in the country has returned to growth", stated CEO Puneet Chhatwal. "The opening of the Steigenberger Hotel Kantaoui Bay and the Jaz Hotel Tour Khalef has enabled us to expand both our resort offerings and our international presence." This latest venture makes Tunisia the second African country after Egypt in which Deutsche Hospitality is operational. Plans are in place for 2020 to launch two further hotels on Cape Verde, where there will also be one Steigenberger and one Jaz-branded hotel.

