Deutsche Hospitality represented with two hotels in Tunisia
Steigenberger Hotel Kantaoui Bay & Jaz Hotel Tour Khalef are open for business
The four-star Jaz Hotel Tour Khalef boasts 570 rooms and suites. Eight restaurants and bars serve up an extensive selection of both national and international dishes. The resort also has a salt water indoor pool, a fresh water outdoor pool, a spa and gym area and thalassotherapy facilities. Its generously proportioned site provides ideal surroundings for holidaymakers and a good infrastructure for conferences and meetings.
"Tunisia is an interesting holiday option for European travellers in particular, and tourism in the country has returned to growth", stated CEO Puneet Chhatwal. "The opening of the Steigenberger Hotel Kantaoui Bay and the Jaz Hotel Tour Khalef has enabled us to expand both our resort offerings and our international presence." This latest venture makes Tunisia the second African country after Egypt in which Deutsche Hospitality is operational. Plans are in place for 2020 to launch two further hotels on Cape Verde, where there will also be one Steigenberger and one Jaz-branded hotel.
Deutsche Hospitality is the new umbrella brand for the companies of Steigenberger Hotels AG. The threehotel brands which come under the umbrella are Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts, Jaz in the City und IntercityHotel. The Deutsche Hospitality brand encompasses a total of 116 hotels, 20 of which are at the development stage. The portfolio includes 56 Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts and 39 IntercityHotels. The first Jaz Hotel opened in Amsterdam in November 2015.