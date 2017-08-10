External Article

Poland Increasingly Popular Despite Travel Safety Issues

tourism-review.com

Sea, mountains, cuisine, hospitality and security. Foreign tourists love Poland and throughout the last couple of years the destination has become even more popular. However, the travel safety has become troublesome recently.

In the latest report of the World Economic Forum, Poland was ranked 48th in terms of travel safety and security of a country. This is a fall by 13 positions compared to 2015. In assessments, the issues like crime rate and terrorist threat were taken in to account. In the same report Poland’s great attractions, well-maintained and quality hotel infrastructure were highlighted. Tourism in Poland seems not harmed much by the security troubles.