Antarctic Tourism Booming, Chinese Visitors Increasing

Tourism-review.com

The white continent, and more specifically its peninsula, welcomed 44 367 tourists during the winter of 2016/17, according to the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO). This represents a 15% increase compared to the previous Antarctic tourism season.

Further rise of 5% is anticipated for 2017/2018 – some 46 385 passengers – surpassing the historical record established during the winter of 2007/2008 (46 265 persons). Just for the record, after this season, visitation numbers dropped sharply after the enactment in 2010 of more stringent regulations for vessels wishing to navigate within this zone. Only 20 out of the 49 vessels which had been traveling to Antarctica were able to continue offering cruises in the region, which restricted Antarctica tourism to only 15 000 passengers.