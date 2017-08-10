New York – Duetto, the market leader in hotel profit optimization technology, announced today that it is implementing its cloud-based Revenue Strategy solutions for Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. Under the agreement, Duetto will provide the benefits of Open Pricing, loyalty pricing and business mix optimization for the company's 250-room boutique Live! Lofts property, and for the flagship Live! Hotel, scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2018.

Duetto's GameChanger application will enable Live! to manage pricing and demand for the more than 500 rooms and suites at the property, providing flexibility and versatility and enabling the property to utilize casino patron value in pricing recommendations.

"We are very happy to announce this partnership with Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland," said Duetto CEO Patrick Bosworth. "In today's fast-paced and complex marketplace, Duetto's cloud-based Revenue Strategy solutions provide the ability to fully optimize revenue, manage distribution complexity and optimize business mix. As more hoteliers in the gaming space embrace the benefits of Open Pricing and seek deeper insights into property performance, we are excited to partner with innovative operators such as Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland."

Alfonso Rodriquez-Aceves, Director of Revenue Optimization, said: "Duetto has addressed the shortcomings of legacy revenue management systems and is performing exactly as we had hoped — helping us optimize our business mix to improve financial results and compete more effectively in a highly competitive market. We look forward to continuing and building this great working relationship in the years ahead."

Duetto partners with many of the leading hotels and casino brands around the world. More than 1,500 hotels and casinos in more than 60 countries have partnered to use Duetto's applications, including GameChanger and its Revenue Intelligence app, ScoreBoard.

A

bout Duetto

Duetto delivers the most powerful Revenue Strategy solutions to the world's leading hotels and casinos, allowing them to better manage pricing, revenue and business-mix decisions with superior, actionable data.

The unique combination of hospitality experience and technology leadership enables Duetto to provide new insights on pricing and demand as a true cloud-based software-as-a-service. With Revenue Strategy and Revenue Intelligence applications that address the challenges of today's hospitality industry, Duetto helps hotels and casinos optimize profits and guest loyalty.

Thanks to rapid marketplace adoption, Duetto is expanding in key markets throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia.

About Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland

Coming soon: the new flagship luxury Live! Hotel, scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2018. Now open: the new Live! Lofts boutique hotel. Live! Casino & Hotel is one of the largest commercial casinos in the country, located in the Washington, D.C.-Baltimore corridor, just off I-95, Route 100 and the B/W Parkway at Arundel Mills. Open 24/7, Live! Casino features more than 200 live-action table games, including a poker room; approximately 4,000 of the latest slot machines; and two high-limit rooms. The property offers world-class dining and entertainment, including the Zagat-rated #1 steakhouse The Prime Rib®; Bobby's Burger Palace, from celebrated chef Bobby Flay; Morty's Delicatessen, a traditional New York-style deli; Luk Fu, serving authentic Asian cuisine; The Cheesecake Factory®; Phillips® Seafood Express; and the multi-station Live! Buffet. Live! Hotel will feature 310 luxury guest rooms, along with a lively bar and entertainment scene, a day spa and salon, an event center, and meeting facilities. Live! Lofts boutique hotel is located just minutes from the casino and open while renovations are underway. For reservations, call (443) 445-2929. Live! Casino & Hotel is owned and operated by a company that is affiliated with The Cordish Companies. Call (855) 5MD-LIVE (855-563-5483); or visit Marylandlivecasino.com or LiveCasino.social. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

