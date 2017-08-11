2017 has gotten off to a great start in the international hospitality industry, with growth in many sectors and lots of hotel brands going from strength to strength. As well as established hotel groups finding success already this year, many fledgling brands, both independent and operated by larger parent organisations, are reaping the rewards of innovative concepts and ambitious visions. With the hotel industry aiming itself more and more at millennials and experiential services, we take a look at three new brands that are on our watch list for 2017.

Mama Shelter

Mama Shelter is a vivacious brand operated by Accor Hotels. Defining itself as "a living space, a truly urban refuge not just beautiful and modern, but popular, fun and friendly", Mama Shelter is heavy on personality and light on taking itself too seriously. Already operating four hotels in its native France, one in Los Angeles, one in Prague and one in Rio de Janeiro, Mama Shelter aims to make every guest feel at home by crafting unique spaces that both relax and inspire, with many of its interiors and restaurants designed by the inimitable Philippe Starck.

Moxy

The hospitality mothership Marriott is at the forefront of innovation in the industry, and this is perhaps typified by its millennial-focused Moxy Hotels. Marriott opening its first hotel under the Moxy brand in 2014, a sure sign of its shrewd business savvy in seeing millennials as an untapped market. Partnering with an Ikea sub-brand, Moxy resides in the mid-range scale of hotels and so appeals to a diverse demographic who are looking for a more stylish yet affordable hotel experience. Since its inception, Marriott has announced plans to open 150 Moxy Hotels over the next 10 years.

Vib

Vib (pronounced "vibe") is Best Western's foray into the world of millennial-minded hospitality. Boasting a focus on technology and modern design, Vib provides different experiential areas for guests, such as living rooms with sofas, zen meditation spaces and rooftop bars. With plans to be located in the heart of key cities like Los Angeles, Bangkok and Yangon, Vib will open its First Hotels this year, so stay tuned to TOPHOTELNEWS for more details!

