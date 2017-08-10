In the global hospitality industry, it often seems like supply and demand is more blatant, more evident than it is in other industries, with hotel construction pipelines serving as a direct and generally accurate indicator of where the most pressing need for new hotel rooms are at any given time.

Global luxury hotel pipelines are often dictated by momentum. It's incredibly rare for a country or region to go from having very little new hotel construction to a hotbed of project activity overnight. A number of factors play into where the most new hotels are being built, and, as global hospitality projects often require years to get underway, it takes a great deal of time for the results of investment and planning to begin to manifest themselves as actual new hotel construction.

With this in mind, some valuable insights can be gleaned from studying the global hospitality industry's current ongoing project pipeline, specifically by examining which regions are the most active in terms of new hotel construction. We recently used information from the TOPHOTELPROJECTS database to glean some insights into what parts of the world are currently seeing a flurry of new hotel construction project activity.

At the top of the list is the Americas, the two continents that make up the Western Hemisphere. The database shows that there are at present 87 new hotel construction projects underway in the Americas, the majority of which are taking place in North America, specifically in the United States, long one of the countries most active for growth in the global hospitality industry. The mixture of viable tourism markets that double as regular business hubs—New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington DC—has made the US a perennial contender for the top country for hotel growth, and current indications are that this may not change any time soon.

The next region on the list for growth, however, may contain the country that poses the greatest challenged to the US title of top growing country for hotels. The next region on the list is the Asia Pacific market, in which there are presently 49 hotel construction projects underway, many of which are taking place in China, one of the few countries on the map that can boast a similar mixture of diverse tourism destinations and businesses interests. Australia has also seen recent major gains in hotel construction, and its inclusion in the region helps boost the Asia Pacific standing on the list.

Behind the Asia Pacific region on the list is Europe, a consistent performer that boasts what is likely the greatest diversity from country to country of any region, with the possible exception of Africa. At present, there are 40 projects underway in Europe. Next is the Middle East, where 27 new projects are underway, many of which are taking place in Dubai. Finally, last on the list is Africa, where there are 8 projects underway.

Let's take a look at some of the most interesting projects from Americas and Asia Pacific that are currently underway:

TWA Flight Center Hotel: JFK Airport's Trans World Airlines (TWA) terminal, which has been lying empty for the past 14 years, is set to be converted into a hotel.

The hotel will feature

– 505 guestrooms: 483 rooms and 22 suites

– 40,000 square feet of conference, event and meeting space

– 6-8 food/beverage outlets

– 10,000 square foot public observation deck

Hampton by Hilton Bariloche: The 105-room, five-story hotel will be located in the new-build, mixed-use development "Bariloche Center" with retail, parking space and a plaza. The property will feature meeting space, a fitness center and the brand's Perfect Mix Lobby. Amenities will include free WiFi, the brand's signature bed, coffeemaker and flat-screen TV, as well as complimentary hot breakfast, a 24-hour snack area and a bar area with evening dining options.

ParkRoyal Melbourne Docklands: Will open the PARKROYAL Docklands – its fourth PARKROYAL hotel in Australia and the second in Melbourne.It is located within the Digital Harbour Precinct of Melbourne Docklands – a premium waterfront development that is part of an on-going project to renew the city's bustling Central Business District.

More information about international Hotel Projects and Hotel Constructions can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry

