Fairfield by Marriott Phnom Penh to Open in Cambodia
In addition, the flexible on-site restaurant will serve an authentic mix of local and international flavors, while a well-equipped fitness center will help guests maintain balance while on the road.
As Phnom Penh continues to grow as a destination for both tourism and business, Fairfield by Marriott will offer convenient access to a variety of attractions. The hotel is minutes away from the Peace Palace, which serves as the office of Cambodia's Prime Minister; the Office of the Council of Ministers; the Ministry of National Defense and various other government offices. It will also afford convenient access to major financial institutions, new retail hubs; the Phnom Penh City Center; and popular tourist attractions including Central Market, Sisowath Quay and the Royal Palace.
Royal Field Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of leading Cambodian conglomerate Chip Mong Group, which engages in diverse businesses ranging from property development to the manufacturing of building materials and the production of beverage products; the group is currently developing a 20-hectare township in Phnom Penh.
Commenting on today's signing, Mr. Leang Khun, chairman of Chip Mong Group, said, "Phnom Penh continues to enjoy strong economic growth, attracting visitors from all over the world. We believe that Fairfield by Marriott offers outstanding services to travelers who seek a balanced experience at a great price point. And we are excited to work with Marriott International and look forward to a successful partnership."
About Chip Mong Group
Chip Mong Group has attained prominence as a leader in many fields and products in the beverage sector including a range of beer, stout, drinking water and other beverages, as well as construction to include construction materials, concrete roof tiles, cement (5,000 tons per day), aggregates, cans, consumer products, property development, construction, hospitality and hotels, through competence, competitiveness and timely delivery with highest quality standards. Chip Mong Group also expands its business portfolio to retail and more. Chip Mong Group's vision is to become the most admired and respected corporation in the region and its core values are Collaboration with commitment, Making the difference, Growing and giving back, and Customer focus. For more information about the company, visit the website at www.chipmonggroup.com and via Facebook www.facebook.com/ChipMongOfficial.
