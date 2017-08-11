NEW YORK, NY – Caribbean tourism marketers, policymakers and practitioners will be privy to the latest expert tactics and best practices in marketing and brand reputation at the marketing conference during Caribbean Week (www.CaribbeanWeek.com) New York. Themed Marketing Caribbean Tourism in the New "Ab"Normal, the event will take place Thursday, June 8, 2017, 8:00 a.m. - noon at the Wyndham New Yorker (481 Eighth Avenue).

During the event, some of the most influential travel industry experts in the U.S. will provide detailed guidance about how to select and leverage well-known tools and platforms during times of constant change, to encourage travel and loyalty to the region.

Now in its 21st year, the conference - which is organized and hosted by the CTO Allied members - will be attended by ministers, commissioners, directors of tourism, and other members of the tourism sector. The Caribbean Tourism Marketing Conference, which includes breakfast and lunch, is open to the public. To register, visit http://www.caribbeanweek.com/registration/.

Presenting the keynote address, Scott Wiseman, President of Travel Impressions, will speak on the topic: "Charting a Course for Caribbean Success."

A lifelong hospitality executive, Wiseman (pictured below) leverages a uniquely balanced background in sales, marketing, and operations for his responsibilities as President of Travel Impressions. In what is one of North America's largest and most prominent agent-only, high-end global tour operators, Wiseman's deeply ingrained emphasis on customer service - developed throughout decades in leadership roles in hospitality - is one that resonates strongly with the brand and its customers.

Wiseman's range of experience has spanned multiple decades and responsibilities. Past appointments have included executive positions at various luxury tour operators, his most recent role being President of Cox & Kings, The Americas. Prior to that, Wiseman served as President of luxury adventure safari provider Abercrombie & Kent USA. Wiseman's medley of experience has made him a valuable board member for the United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA) as well as an in-demand public speaker on matters of the industry.

A panel discussion will follow Wiseman's keynote presentation and Q&A session. Panelists and topics include the following:

Airline industry consultant Thomas Bacon of Tom Bacon Consulting, LLC. will talk about "Travel Distribution in the Age of Disruption."

will talk about Offering industry and business insight, Michael Kraabel, VP, Creative + User Experience, Bolin Marketing , will speak about "Marketing in a Time of Chaos and Change."

, will speak about SK+G's Chief Innovation Officer Claud Monro and Chief Creative Officer Marc Lindevelt will discuss "The Art of Science and Marketing."

About the Panelists

Bacon has a track record of dramatically improving profitability through innovative revenue strategies. He holds 30 years experience in a variety of travel companies and business situations, including leading the successful restructuring initiatives at American Airlines, SABRE, American Eagle, Bombardier Flexjet, and, through bankruptcy, Frontier Airlines. His experience extends through an array of airline industry sectors including travel agency distribution, regional airlines, fractional airlines, international airlines and domestic low-cost carriers. He is currently an independent consultant to airlines across the globe, helping companies cope with the continuous change in markets, competition and technology.

Kraabel has a deep passion for travel, which is rooted in his love of cinematic storytelling and vintage travel books. Over the years, he explored film making as a means to challenge his creative philosophy and approach, combining his talents as a writer with his love for adventure. Kraabel has worked with Fortune 500 brands such as Microsoft, Honeywell, Ecolab, Target, and Cargill, directing and producing films, photography, content, and campaigns in over a dozen countries. He has been fortunate to combine his appetite for travel and tourism with his talents as a creative leader having worked with the Pilot Guide's GlobeTrekker television series, Northwest Airlines, Delta Vacations, and Kauai Coffee Company. In his current role as Vice President, Creative + User Experience at Bolin Marketing, he has led the creative work for Discover Dominica Authority for several years, also creating and serving as the Executive Producer of the Dominica Film Challenge.

SK+G is a premier leisure, luxury and lifestyle marketing agency providing strategic branding, advertising and creative expertise to leading companies throughout the U.S and internationally.

Monro began his career in marketing after relocating to the US (from England) launching new products for Formica Corporation. He joined SK+G's direct marketing division in 2010 where he introduced multi-channel segmentation loyalty programs across the country for clients such as Wolfgang Puck, Esquire Magazine, and PBS. Sprouting from his experience early on in the restaurant business, Monro believes that all customers should be treated as individuals with personalized preferences and desires. His ability to translate big data into real-life situations and human experiences makes him an exceptional strategist in today's multi-faceted world and has positioned him as a sought after speaker and industry expert.

Lindevelt brings 24 years of experience developing highly successful global marketing and branding campaigns for The Coca-Cola Company, Sony, Volkswagen, BMW, Levi's and many other iconic brands. He has won awards at Cannes Lions, D&AD, Clio Awards, The One Show, The Art Directors Club of NY, The Loeries, Epica and Dubai Lynx Awards and has opportunities to judge some of his industry's most esteemed award shows, including Cannes Lions, the Art Director's Club of New York, Clio Awards, the Loerie Awards, Campaign, Meribel Ad Festival, Miami and Austin Addy Awards.

Caribbean Week (www.CaribbeanWeek.com) New York (#CWNY17) will come alive in the Big Apple when tourism officials, industry executives, media, Caribbean Diaspora, travel agents, consumers and students come together to participate in a calendar of activities that showcase the best of Caribbean tourism. Taking place June 4-10, 2017, as a celebration of the sights, sounds, color and culture of the Caribbean, the week combines business sessions and consumer-oriented events with Caribbean-inspired food, lively entertainment and networking opportunities.

Caribbean Week New York is supported by: Academy Engraving, Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Anse Chastanet & Jade Mountain Saint Lucia, Barbados, Caribbean Airlines, Castles in Paradise Villa Resort - Saint Lucia, Cayman Islands, Cholula Food Company, Cititech Solutions, Delta Air Lines, Dominica, FlightCentre, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Martinique, Paradise Island Promotion Board, Pleasant Holidays, Questex, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Spice Island Beach Resort, Sugar Beach-A Viceroy Resort, Travel Impressions and Travel + Leisure.

