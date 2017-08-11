Chinese Hotel Market Shows Steady Growth Despite Political Turmoil in Korean Peninsula
Tourico Holidays Reports Increase in Inbound and Outbound Hotel Bookings in China
"Regional political turmoil, such as the nuclear crisis in the Korean Peninsula, make the inbound China market more unpredictable this year - as Korea was the number one inbound source country for China last year – but, so far, Chinese travel business remains very strong," said Hillary Wang, the Regional Director of Product Development in North Asia for Tourico Holidays. "In fact, Tourico is predicting it will double its overall Chinese business in 2017, as both the larger markets and emerging markets continue to demand product in China."
Tourico currently has four local offices in the region, including in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong - stationing over 55 employees to locally support Chinese supplier partners and distribution clients. In the past year, the Tourico team in China has worked to add a number of new clients, including Alitrip, Tongcheng International, Mioji Travel, eLong, Tuniu, Mogutrip, Mafengwo, Lushu Technology, CNBooking, and Caissa.
"Our local Chinese supplier partners and distribution clients are both experiencing a strong demand in 2017 and we've ensured that a dedicated support team is in place to help them push their businesses to the next level," said Wang.
Tourico Holidays will be exhibiting its comprehensive lineup of travel offerings – including hotels, cruises, activities and transfers, car rentals, and vacation homes – at ITB Asia from May 10 to the 12. To speak with a Tourico Holidays representative at ITB China, please visit Booth 531 located in Hall 2.
About Tourico Holidays
Tourico Holidays, a business unit within Hotelbeds Group, is a leading global travel distributor that contracts directly with travel providers, such as hotels, flights, cruise lines, attractions, car rentals, vacation homes and more. Tourico works on a high-volume, wholesale model to broker this inventory to over 2,500 clients in 95 countries using proprietary technology. For more information please visit: www.TouricoHolidays.com.