Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos Puts Guests First With New Hard Rock Rewards Member-Only Rate
Rewards Member Rate Offered At Participating Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos
"The days of searching endlessly online for the lowest price are no longer necessary, when booking direct saves time, money, and allows our fans to focus on the anticipated excitement of their upcoming stay," said Amy Ceriani-Nelson, director of loyalty marketing, Hard Rock International.
"We want to thank our loyal Hard Rock Rewards members and ensure they are receiving the best possible rate when choosing to stay with us," said Nora Swire, senior director of marketing, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos. "From the moment our guests begin the booking process, to the second they step foot onto the property, our team is dedicated to creating an experience that rocks."
To become a member of Hard Rock Rewards®, fans simply sign up at hardrockrewards.com. Along with guaranteed low prices, members can enjoy the benefit of dedicated check in-lines, late check-outs, ability to earn hotel points towards free night stays, complimentary welcome amenities at participating hotels, and are able to manage account details on hardrockrewards.com.
For more information on Hard Rock International or Hard Rock Rewards, please visit www.hardrock.com.
About Hard Rock International
