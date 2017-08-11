ORLANDO, Fla. -- Today, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos announces its Rewards Member Rate, offering Hard Rock Rewards® members exclusive discounted room rates when booking directly on HardRockHotels.com.

Rewards members will receive guaranteed low prices when booking direct, with participating properties offering minimum five percent off the best available rates. The brand's exclusive guest loyalty program is free to join for all Hard Rock Fans worldwide, and was developed to recognize and reward Hard Rock's dedicated fans with special privileges when they stay and play at participating Cafes, Rock Shops and Hotels.

"The days of searching endlessly online for the lowest price are no longer necessary, when booking direct saves time, money, and allows our fans to focus on the anticipated excitement of their upcoming stay," said Amy Ceriani-Nelson, director of loyalty marketing, Hard Rock International.

"We want to thank our loyal Hard Rock Rewards members and ensure they are receiving the best possible rate when choosing to stay with us," said Nora Swire, senior director of marketing, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos. "From the moment our guests begin the booking process, to the second they step foot onto the property, our team is dedicated to creating an experience that rocks."

To become a member of Hard Rock Rewards®, fans simply sign up at hardrockrewards.com. Along with guaranteed low prices, members can enjoy the benefit of dedicated check in-lines, late check-outs, ability to earn hotel points towards free night stays, complimentary welcome amenities at participating hotels, and are able to manage account details on hardrockrewards.com.

For more information on Hard Rock International or Hard Rock Rewards, please visit www.hardrock.com.

Contact

Lauren Harrison

The Zimmerman Agency

Phone: 850.668.2222

Send Email