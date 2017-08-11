Choice Hotels Focuses on Future at 63rd Annual Convention
More than 5,000 Hotel Franchisees Convene to Discuss Travel and Business Outlook
Several new tools and technology will be highlighted at the conference, such as:
- Choice University, the best-in-class, award winning online learning system for hotel managers and staff, is previewing a newly enhanced website that creates a more tailored hotel learning portal, new training delivery approaches, and provides a better user experience with more intuitive search and navigation. The new ChoiceU.com officially launches on May 17.
- An innovative next-generation, cloud-based reservation system is rolling out this year. This new distribution platform creates a more seamless experience for guests and franchisees, and offers a unified, flexible technology infrastructure that is nimble and allows for a more personalized customer experience.
- Our Choice proprietary revenue management tools – ChoiceRM and SmartRates – will be featured as two must-have tools that enable franchisees to optimally price their rooms. SmartRates is the most advanced RevPAR technology in the industry and a powerful tool for franchisees.
- Badda Book. Badda Boom. Our new integrated advertising campaign that encourages consumers to book directly through ChoiceHotels.com or the Choice mobile app for the lowest prices guaranteed and instant rewards.
The conference also showcases all 11 Choice brands, including the Ascend Hotel Collection, Cambria Hotels, Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Sleep Inn, Quality Inn, Clarion, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Econo Lodge, and Rodeway Inn.
Innovation continues to drive Choice's positive momentum and results. Following a robust financial year in 2016, the company reported strong results in the first quarter of 2017. Choice domestic RevPAR was up 3.8 percent in first quarter, compared to the industry which was 3.4 percent, according to Smith Travel Research. When compared to their focused competitive set, Choice fared even better, as their focused competitive set experienced growth of only 2.3 percent.
"Our commitment to franchisees drives us to continuously innovate, and provide the tools and resources to help ensure their success for many years to come," said Choice Hotels President and COO Pat Pacious. "The continued success that Choice has as a company is a result of the efforts of our hotel franchisees who strive to deliver an excellent guest experience 365 days a year."
About Choice Hotels
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With approximately 6,500 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 500,000 rooms around the globe. As of March 31, 2017, 795 hotels were in our development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® hotels & suites, Comfort Inn®, Comfort Suites®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice HotelsTM brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 30 million members and counting, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from instant, every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.