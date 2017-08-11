Lone Star Funds and Aimbridge Hospitality Complete Multi-Million Dollar Renovations at Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels
Nearly 40 hotels in Lone Star Real Estate Fund III’s select-service portfolio received renovations to guest rooms and common areas
"We are proud of the extensive renovations made on time and on budget at nearly 40 of our select-service hotels in our portfolio, and the feedback from our guests has been overwhelmingly positive," said Hugh J. Ward III, senior managing director at Lone Star North America Acquisitions (NY), LLC. "We are extremely appreciative of the tireless efforts of Aimbridge Hospitality, our joint venture partner and manager, and Hudson Advisors, our servicer working in conjunction with the talented team at Hyatt to accomplish this impressive project. The Hyatt Place and Hyatt House select service hotels within our portfolio are now well positioned to capture increased market share while providing an exceptional guest experience consistent with the Hyatt brand."
Lone Star Real Estate Fund III's Aimbridge-managed renovated Hyatt Place hotels include:
- Hyatt Place Albuquerque Airport
- Hyatt Place Chicago Itasca
- Hyatt Place Atlanta Alpharetta Windward Parkway
- Hyatt Place Cincinnati Airport Florence
- Hyatt Place Atlanta Norcross Peachtree
- Hyatt Place Cincinnati Northeast
- Hyatt Place Birmingham Inverness
- Hyatt Place Cleveland Independence
- Hyatt Place Boise Towne Square
- Hyatt Place Denver Airport
- Hyatt Place Charlotte Airport Tyvola Road
- Hyatt Place Detroit Auburn Hills
- Hyatt Place Detroit Livonia
- Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport
- Hyatt Place Lakeland Center
- Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Cranberry
- Hyatt Place Memphis Primacy Parkway
- Hyatt Place Richmond Arboretum
- Hyatt Place Mystic
- Hyatt Place Tampa-Busch Gardens
- Hyatt Place Nashville Brentwood
- Hyatt Place Sacramento Rancho Cordova
- Hyatt Place Nashville Opryland
- Hyatt Place Secaucus Meadowlands
- Hyatt Place Oklahoma City Airport
- Hyatt Place Louisville East
- Hyatt Place Omaha Old Market
Room renovations at the Hyatt Place properties included new Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper sectionals, new carpeting, bedding, window furnishings, and updated bathrooms with stand-alone showers. To complement the new guestrooms, these hotels also transformed the public space with new furniture, technology upgrades, a revitalized breakfast and bar area offering coffee to cocktails, and the addition of a 24/7 guest market.
Lone Star Real Estate Fund III's Aimbridge-managed renovated Hyatt House hotels include:
- Hyatt House Boston Burlington
- Hyatt House Parsippany
- Hyatt House Bridgewater Branchburg
- Hyatt House Philadelphia Plymouth Meeting
- Hyatt House Fishkill
- Hyatt House Richmond West
- Hyatt House Morristown
- Hyatt House Shelton
- Hyatt House Raleigh Durham Airport
- Hyatt House Washington Dulles
- Hyatt House Parsippany Whippany
Renovations to the Hyatt House hotels included the addition of the brand's signature H Bar, featuring the Sip + Snack Menu, a delicious menu including Bar Bites + Shareables, soups and sandwiches, plus premium beer and wine. The hotels' outdoor areas, Outdoor Commons, were also enhanced with BBQs and fire pits, making them inviting places to sip refreshments, enjoy savory bites, and reconnect with friends and family.
"Hyatt is committed to supporting our owners and franchisees – and, in turn, we appreciate when they do the same with their assets, as Lone Star has done with its nearly 40 Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels," said Jim Chu, global head select service & franchise strategy, Hyatt. "It's a strong testament to our combined commitment to product excellence."
Susan Santiago, SVP global select & franchise operations for Hyatt added, "The relaunch of these hotels complements our recently announced new loyalty program, World of Hyatt, which is about celebrating members through the notion of understanding, and delivering what they want from our hotel brands. The Lone Star renovation is based on similar principals of recognizing and evolving our brands based on guests' needs and expectations. With the benefit of this substantial capital investment and our brand initiatives, we look forward to what our partners and Hyatt can achieve in 2017 and beyond."
About Lone Star Funds
Lone Star is a global private equity firm that invests in real estate, equity, credit and other financial assets. Since the establishment of its first fund in 1995, Lone Star has organized seventeen private equity funds with aggregate capital commitments totaling over $70 billion.
About Aimbridge Hospitality
Aimbridge Hospitality is one of the nation's largest independent hotel investment and management firms with a proven track record for delivering superior returns for its strategic partners in a variety of markets and economic cycles. Aimbridge provides property management, asset management, development, renovation and consulting services. Based in Dallas, Texas and with development offices in Chicago and Puerto Rico, Aimbridge currently owns and/or manages approximately 500 upscale, independent and branded hotels with more than 70,000 rooms across the United States and the Caribbean. For more information on Aimbridge Hospitality, please visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com.
