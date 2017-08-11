WICHITA, Kan. – WoodSpring Hotels, the nation's fastest-growing extended-stay hotel company, today announced the conclusion of its WoodSpring Hotels 2017 Conference in San Antonio. The multi-day gathering of WoodSpring general managers and owners highlighted a number of company initiatives and milestones, including the successful rebranding of a majority of its Value Place hotels to WoodSpring Hotels. The remaining conversions are ongoing and expected to be completed by year's end.

"We have focused heavily on our conference theme of 'Operation Excellence' as we propel WoodSpring Hotels into the future," said Gary DeLapp, WoodSpring president and CEO. "A strong ROI is and will continue to be my top priority for both corporate and franchised hotels as I lead this company. We are focused on sticking to the basics of operating a profitable extended-stay hotel by lower operating costs and tightening the labor model. The path towards profitability for an extended-stay hotel includes a laser dedication on the basics, including operating and labor models."

Other highlights included:

Launched key guest touch points, including a new, faster, more intuitive mobile booking tool for guests (www.woodspring.com/gomobile); and a new website with enhanced property pages and improved hotel search.

Introduced new tools and resources such as a national sales kit, brand launch kit and segment-specific sales collateral to shape perceptions and expectations of the brand as well as heighten brand awareness and drive its relevance.

"2016 was a near record year for us from both an operations and development perspective, and we are on track to achieve similar results in 2017. Our development pipeline remains full, and we will open 20 new hotels this year and another 30 hotels by the end of 2018," said Ron Burgett, EVP of franchise development and operations.

"WoodSpring Hotels is continually addressing the needs of both owners and guests to ensure it remains a segment leader, as evidenced by the myriad of new tools the brand has announced during conference," said Ian McClure, new chair of the Franchisee Advisory Council. "As an owner, I am re-energized to see firsthand the steps the brand is taking to advance the overall experience, from improving search functionality to making the booking process easier. Each year, the brand improves. 2017 has been no different.