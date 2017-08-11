WoodSpring Hotels Hosts Annual Conference: Operation Excellence
Other highlights included:
- Launched key guest touch points, including a new, faster, more intuitive mobile booking tool for guests (www.woodspring.com/gomobile); and a new website with enhanced property pages and improved hotel search.
- Introduced new tools and resources such as a national sales kit, brand launch kit and segment-specific sales collateral to shape perceptions and expectations of the brand as well as heighten brand awareness and drive its relevance.
"2016 was a near record year for us from both an operations and development perspective, and we are on track to achieve similar results in 2017. Our development pipeline remains full, and we will open 20 new hotels this year and another 30 hotels by the end of 2018," said Ron Burgett, EVP of franchise development and operations.
"WoodSpring Hotels is continually addressing the needs of both owners and guests to ensure it remains a segment leader, as evidenced by the myriad of new tools the brand has announced during conference," said Ian McClure, new chair of the Franchisee Advisory Council. "As an owner, I am re-energized to see firsthand the steps the brand is taking to advance the overall experience, from improving search functionality to making the booking process easier. Each year, the brand improves. 2017 has been no different.
About WoodSpring Hotels
WoodSpring Hotels is the company behind the nation"s fastest growing value extended-stay hotel brand with over 210 hotels system-wide located in over 30 states. The company owns over 90 hotels and provides management services for both company-owned and franchised locations under the WoodSpring Suites and Value Place brands. WoodSpring Suites are hotels for good people with practical needs, down-to-earth attitudes and a comfortable style, and who appreciate the value of life"s necessities – done really well. For more information, visit www.WoodSpring.com.