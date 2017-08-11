KEY WEST, FL – The Perry Hotel Key West at Stock Island Marina welcomed its first guests on May 1. The 100-room boutique hotel is located on a private 220-slip marina within the three-year-old Stock Island Marina Village complex, and is helping to establish the area as the most coveted new destination in the Florida Keys.

Tucked between the mangroves lining Shrimp Road and the Stock Island Marina, The Perry Hotel Key West features large private terraces with water views from every guest room, a lush outdoor pool area with cabanas overlooking the working waterfront, and an on-site distillery. Bringing in the local community, the property will feature an artists' studio and Stock Island's Arts & Provisions, a local shop and art gallery, which will feature rotating installations created by Key West craftsmen.

The hotel's two 'boat-to-table' seafood-driven restaurants, Matt's Stock Island Kitchen and Bar and The Salty Oyster Dockside Bar and Grill, will offer regional American coastal comfort food, a raw bar, bespoke cocktails, and a great selection of craft beers always cold on draught. Helmed by Executive Chef Ryan Fredstrom, a Florida-native and avid fisherman, the eateries draw inspiration from the natural Key West surroundings and will serve fresh seafood sourced from the waters in the property's own backyard.

The Perry's name dates back to the early 1820's, paying homage to Commodore Matthew C. Perry, who commanded the USS Shark to Key West and declared the Florida Keys as U.S. soil. Led by famed Key West architect Tom Pope, the property's architecture, design, and art are nods to the island's industrial history and its long tradition of working boatyards, fishing fleets, and marinas. The interior design, which was conceptualized by South Florida native, Blaire Weiser, through the Denver-based design team Johnson Nathan Strohe (JNS), blends sharp, rugged elements with warm, ocean-inspired touches to evoke the stories of pirates and fishermen who once sought refuge in Safe Harbor, honoring the craft and nostalgia of a bygone era.

"Our team of architects and designers have taken the raw ingredients of this location to create an authentically destination-focused hotel experience," said partner and lead developer Brad Weiser. Brad is also a principal with Hostmark Hospitality Group, the 50-year-old hotel management company that is leading The Perry's operations.

Throughout The Perry's guest rooms, travelers can spot Key West-themed paintings and photography by Leo Gullick, a local artist known for his contemporary style and nautical inspirations. Upon entering the hotel, guests are welcomed by a towering abstract art installation designed by local artist and sculptor, Daniel Siefert, and floor-toceiling glass windows that offer expansive, panoramic views of the Stock Island Marina. In addition to two dog parks (one for small dogs and one for large dogs), the Stock Island Marina Village Complex also features an organic community garden and a number of local boutique shops and restaurants.

"The Perry is not your typical Key West hotel," said Managing Director Mike Hartman. "You won't find any gingerbread architecture or cookie-cutter designs here. We're embracing our amazing waterfront location as part of a story that needs to be told in order to truly understand and appreciate the area's local culture and unique character. We're blending history with a modern design to offer guests a completely new experience."

When guests are ready to step out and explore the destination, The Perry partners with more than a dozen local tour operators to offer an array of outdoor excursions that put travelers in close contact with local wildlife, ranging from paddle boarding, jet skiing and fishing to snorkeling, diving, sailing, yachting, and eco-tours — all offered just steps away from guests rooms at the marina. Among the hotel's most popular excursion partners are Lazy Dog Key West Kayak & Paddleboard Rental, Namaste Eco-Excursions, and Harmony Yacht Vacations, which offers cruises to Cuba that leave from the marina's private docks.

With unique meeting and event spaces throughout the property including oversized guest suites, including a private Captain's Lounge with panoramic views of the Stock Island Marina and 42 acres of outdoor space that can be tented to accommodate almost any occasion, The Perry Hotel Key West caters to leisure travelers, weddings, incentive groups, and small destination meetings.

The independently owned and operated hotel is a collaboration between Continental Properties Acquisition Corporation (CPAC), Lubert-Adler Real Estate Funds, and the team behind Stock Island Marina Village. Miamibased CREC managed construction and Illinois-based Hostmark Hospitality Group oversee operations.

For more information and reservations, visit www.perrykeywest.com and follow the property on social media @perrykeywest.

