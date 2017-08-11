Dublin -- Dublin based European hotel management company PREM Group extends its presence in The Netherlands with the opening of two suite hotels: PREMIER SUITES PLUS Rotterdam (summer 2017) and PREMIER SUITES PLUS Amsterdam (winter 2018). With these openings PREM Group enlarges its portfolio in The Netherlands and continues their strong growth in the Benelux market.

PREMIER SUITES PLUS Rotterdam and Amsterdam will both be managed out of Ghent, Belgium where the Continental Europe division of PREM Group is based.

The extension of its hotel portfolio fits in with the expansion strategy that PREM Group follow in ensuring its leading role as both an international and local anchored organisation. "The Netherlands is a very important market for us. It is also a market that is actively part of our growth strategy. . We are convinced that we will continue to grow our portfolio in The Netherlands, but also in Belgium in the near future." says Bouke Koppert, COO Prem Group Continental Europe.

PREM Group has set its sights on The Netherlands. Not only do the group have extensive expertise in managing hotels but they also have extensive experience in running extended stay properties. PREM Group has developed its own serviced apartment brand PREMIER SUITES and PREMIER SUITES PLUS. It is under this brand that the properties in Rotterdam and Amsterdam will be opened and introduced to the market. The PREMIER SUITES PLUS concept is about providing a stylish and comfort living environment that feels like a home from home.

The property in Rotterdam will open this summer. The property features104 apartments spread over 10 floors of the previous office building,Weena 750. The hotel is strategically situated next to an abundance of shops, boasts a dynamic night scene and is situated across from Rotterdam Central Station. There will be a stylish lobby with reception and lounge on the ground floor. Guests will also be able to avail of the fitness centre on site.

About PREM Group Continental Europe

PREM Group Continental Europe is the Belgian based subsidiary of PREM Group with 26 years of experience in the Belgian hotel market. The group currently supports 24 hotels in Belgium, The Netherlands and France from the budget to the luxurious segment. The business model of PREM Group Continental Europe focusses on commercial leases, management contracts and tailormade support for independent hotel owners. The head office of PREM Group Continental Europe is based in Ghent and has 42 employees.

PREM Group Continental Europe has an intensive cooperation with InterContinental Hotel Group (Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Crowne Plaza), Accor Hotels (Mercure) and Wyndham Hotel Group (Ramada Plaza) next to PREM Group Continental Europe also has extensive knowledge to manage independent hotels and management of hotels in their own brand names Leopold Hotels and PREMIER SUITES.

