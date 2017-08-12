The Rainmaker Group Maintains Leadership Position in Hospitality Pricing Optimization and Intelligence Sector with Record Setting Growth in Q1 2017
Leading provider of revenue management and profit optimization solutions platform for the hospitality industry experiences record setting increases in first quarter
As the hospitality technology industry evolves, Rainmaker continues to strengthen its proprietary pricing optimization and intelligence platform to meet a wide variety of revenue management needs. With sophisticated, math and science-based algorithms, Rainmaker's platform, consisting of guestrev®, grouprev®, revcaster®, revintel and a range of pricing and demand generation services, helps hotels and casinos continually fine tune their revenue management practices from forecasting and pricing, to business intelligence and competitor rate shopping. Using the company's total guest value methodology and data-based approach, Rainmaker customers experience both immediate and long-term revenue growth across business segments.
"As a team, we constantly have our eye on continued growth and product development," adds Farley. "We are ecstatic about the client partnerships we've established and expanded in the first quarter. We look forward to growth and platform innovation that will continue to propel our clients' revenue optimization efforts."
