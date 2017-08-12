ALPHARETTA, GA - The Rainmaker Group (Rainmaker), during the first quarter of 2017, welcoming more than 200 additional properties to its rapidly expanding global client base. In addition to growing the number of users for its comprehensive platform of pricing optimization and intelligence solutions, many existing Rainmaker clients also expanded their agreements during this time period, with several hotel groups taking their current Rainmaker solutions portfolio-wide or implementing additional solutions from the Rainmaker platform to augment those already in use at their properties.

"We are true believers in the positive results that our solutions bring to each hotelier and casino operator who entrusts us with their business. We remain dedicated to not only bringing our clients the most advanced technologies available, but also the strongest support team in the industry," said Tammy Farley, Rainmaker president. "Our growth trajectory is a testament to our unwavering commitment to growing our platform, our people and our client relationships by delivering powerful tools that increase revenues for our customers."

As the hospitality technology industry evolves, Rainmaker continues to strengthen its proprietary pricing optimization and intelligence platform to meet a wide variety of revenue management needs. With sophisticated, math and science-based algorithms, Rainmaker's platform, consisting of guestrev®, grouprev®, revcaster®, revintel and a range of pricing and demand generation services, helps hotels and casinos continually fine tune their revenue management practices from forecasting and pricing, to business intelligence and competitor rate shopping. Using the company's total guest value methodology and data-based approach, Rainmaker customers experience both immediate and long-term revenue growth across business segments.

"As a team, we constantly have our eye on continued growth and product development," adds Farley. "We are ecstatic about the client partnerships we've established and expanded in the first quarter. We look forward to growth and platform innovation that will continue to propel our clients' revenue optimization efforts."

For more information on Rainmaker's revenue management, pricing optimization and intelligence platform please visit: http://www.letitrain.com/

Contact

Matt Curry

The Rainmaker Group

Phone: +1 678.578.5768

Send Email