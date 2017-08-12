External Article

Cuba’s New Luxury Hotels Look to Lure Waves of U.S. Tourists

nytimes.com

In Havana’s Parque Central, shady stone benches and graceful palm trees beckon to mojito-sipping tourists and locals gathering to shoot the breeze.

The gathering spot, in the center of town, is surrounded by horse-drawn carriages and long lines of colorful finned-and-chromed 1950s cars. But more utilitarian vehicles have recently begun circling the square: construction equipment transforming old buildings into luxury hotels.

As Cuba’s relationship with the United States grows warmer, real estate redevelopment is heating up, too.