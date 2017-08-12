Thanks to the launch of UpgradeGenius hoteliers can now increase their profits and guest experience
Receptio by SysPay launches the first Upgrade Management Solution (UMS)
Receptio by SysPay provides integrated payment and data security solutions, which see an increased demand by hotels. The revolutionary concept of Receptio allows hoteliers to turn room upgrades into direct profits, while providing a top guest experience.
How does it work?
Once a booking is done, the guests receive an email asking them how much would they be willing to pay for an upgrade. All upgrade bids are made available to the hotel through an easy to use interface. The hotel keeps the possibility to sell its superior rooms without lowering its prices. The day prior to the check-in, the hotelier select the best offers for an upgrade and the Receptio system automatically charges the upgrade amounts due.
Benefits
In short, hoteliers are presented with the opportunity to resell their cheaper rooms, while monetizing room upgrades. This increases the Average Daily Rate (ADR) and occupancy rate of the hotels. Guests, on the other hand, benefit from preferential rates for superior rooms by paying an upgrade amount of their choice. It is a win-win for both hoteliers and their guests!
About Receptio By SysPay:
Receptio brings together experts from Hospitality, Payments and IT. They offer hotels the possibility to fully automate their front desk administrative tasks and let the people at reception focus on what matters the most: their guests. By securing, validating, upgrading and processing hospitality bookings, Receptio helps hotels optimise profits and guest experience at the same time.