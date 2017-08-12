Receptio by SysPay provides integrated payment and data security solutions, which see an increased demand by hotels. The revolutionary concept of Receptio allows hoteliers to turn room upgrades into direct profits, while providing a top guest experience.

The growing stake of the Online Travel Agents (OTAs) in the hospitality distribution leads to loss of profit margin and focus on selling the cheapest rooms. Thanks to its UMS UpgradeGenius, Receptio by SysPay enables the sale of the more expensive rooms through an interesting client experience.The solution can easily connect to any hotel software and can be quickly deployed amongst all distribution channels.

How does it work?

Once a booking is done, the guests receive an email asking them how much would they be willing to pay for an upgrade. All upgrade bids are made available to the hotel through an easy to use interface. The hotel keeps the possibility to sell its superior rooms without lowering its prices. The day prior to the check-in, the hotelier select the best offers for an upgrade and the Receptio system automatically charges the upgrade amounts due.

Benefits

In short, hoteliers are presented with the opportunity to resell their cheaper rooms, while monetizing room upgrades. This increases the Average Daily Rate (ADR) and occupancy rate of the hotels. Guests, on the other hand, benefit from preferential rates for superior rooms by paying an upgrade amount of their choice. It is a win-win for both hoteliers and their guests!