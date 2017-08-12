Introducing #MoveThisRamadan:
Light fitness activities at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts across the region to enable local communities and travellers to stay healthy and energized
- From a gentle jog along the beach to a stretching session overlooking the city skyline, MoveThisRamadan embraces the beauty of each destination to delight and inspire
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is joining the action with the launch of #MoveThisRamadan – an initiative encompassing 15 Four Seasons locations across the Middle East and North Africa, as well as Istanbul and Jakarta. Each property will host weekly wellness activities led by a resident fitness expert, open to both local communities and hotel guests. From jogging to yoga, stretching and strolls – the choice of fitness sessions has been carefully designed taking into consideration local climates and activity levels that are appropriate when fasting.
From the opening of its first hotel in 1961, the story of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is defined by the constant pursuit of guest happiness through understanding their needs - including wellness. In fact, Four Seasons was the first hospitality company to integrate fitness centres and spas into its hotels, and the first to introduce a choice of healthy dishes on the menu. Today, the story continues with #MoveThisRamadan.
In addition to enabling people to come together and enjoy exercise, #MoveThisRamadan celebrates the region's cultural sites and spectacular landscapes with activities that make the most of a stunning collection of locales. Whether it's joining the group of "Beachside Strollers" at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach or "City Striders" at Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, taking a Pranayama Class against the stunning skyline of Manama at Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, or jogging along the Nile with the Cairo Runners and the Four Seasons Egypt Collection, #MoveThisRamadan journeys make a photo-worthy treat at the magical hour of sunset.
Drawing on the holy month's key values of togetherness, sharing and finding inner peace, #MoveThisRamadan supports physical activity as a natural component of everyone's Ramadan ritual.
Participants are encouraged to share their fitness activities and health tips during Ramadan on social media with #MoveThisRamadan and #FourSeasons.
Throughout Ramadan, Four Seasons fitness experts will also share a collection of top tips on nutritious food, staying hydrated and other healthy habits to complement physical activity.
