MCLEAN, Va. – According to the Family Travel Association*, affordability and choosing the right accommodations are among the top travel challenges for families. That's why the All Suites brands by Hilton (NYSE: HLT) – Embassy Suites, Homewood Suites and Home2 Suites by Hilton – are declaring "suites for all" as part of their first-ever joint campaign, "BRING IT." The integrated effort is designed to reinforce that when choosing an all-suites hotel, every traveler will enjoy the space they need along with great value-added and convenience-focused amenities.

Celebrity and mom of two, Busy Philipps, will kick off the conversation on social media about travel hurdles and overcoming them with a "BRING IT" attitude. She will continue this dialogue throughout the year, joined by fellow parents and other influencers who will share how they tackle challenges and seek to travel without limitations.

"Every parent shares the constant desire to make things perfect. But let's get real. When you travel, 'stuff' is going to happen, so anything that allows my kids and I to be OK with whatever life brings, is a win," said Busy Philipps. "Whether a quiet extra room to nap, having snacks on the ready or just a friendly face at the door, a reliable home-base where I can bring my family is always a relief."

The All Suites brands by Hilton are also partnering with popular online shopping destination zulily. Starting May 8 and running through June 21, parents will have the opportunity to win one of three memorable weekend trips to either Embassy Suites, Homewood Suites or Home2 Suites by Hilton, and a $2,000 gift card to book travel and plan activities.

The "BRING IT" campaign will be geared to a variety of travelers and the reasons they are away from home. Each brand will be featured as part of an online video series that illustrates the "BRING IT" approach: When every room is an affordable suite, there's room for that – "BRING IT." No matter what type of baggage a traveler brings, whether literal or figurative, Embassy Suites, Homewood Suites and Home2 Suites by Hilton are ready to make the experience that much better.

Through the end of the year, these three brands will be surprising people with themed activations, trip giveaways and more.

"We want people to remember that travel should not be a contest of who can hack it best or give up the most, especially space," said Christian Kuhn, vice president, marketing, All Suites Brands. "Whatever their travel needs and challenges are, Embassy Suites, Homewood Suites and Home2 Suites by Hilton invite guests to focus on what really matters – their adventure – while we make travel easier for them."

To learn more about the All Suites brands by Hilton and the advantages of choosing an all-suites hotel, travelers should visit, HiltonBringIt.com, and follow Embassy Suites, Homewood Suites, and Home2 Suites on Facebook to join the conversation.

*SOURCE: Family Travel Association

