BETHESDA, Md. -- Renaissance Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR), today announced its sixth annual Global Day of Discovery will be held on Wednesday, May 17th at the brand's 160 hotels around the world. Created to encourage business travelers to experience their "5 to 9" with as much vigor as they approach their "9 to 5", Global Day of Discovery will spotlight hidden gems around the globe that give neighborhoods their soul: from underground art scenes to exotic local cuisines. Open to global guests and local residents, the worldwide celebration will also offer exclusive packages to Marriott Rewards members bookable with points for a limited time at Marriott Rewards Experiences Marketplace.

"For today's business travelers, it is unexpected, Instagram-worthy experiences that create social currency and interesting cocktail conversation," said George Fleck, Vice President, Global Brand Marketing & Management, Renaissance Hotels. "Knowing that today's business brag is less about the predictable and more about the unusual, Renaissance Hotels is committed to bring the brand's Business Unusual mantra to life and help guests capture these moments on Global Day of Discovery and beyond."

Global Day of Discovery kicks off at each Renaissance Hotel with curated Business Unusual adventures brought to life by the hotel's Navigator, who – counter to a typical concierge – knows a destination's hidden gems and hand-picks local discoveries that cannot be found in a guidebook. For business travelers who may have 20 minutes, two hours or two weeks in a locale, the brand's Navigators give guests a sense of the local neighborhood's soul.

Among these events, the brand's Global Navigator and four-time James Beard award-winning chef Andrew Zimmern will host Marriott Rewards members on a culinary expedition in Dubai, uncovering the under-discovered local cuisine of the United Arab Emirates, ahead of the highly-anticipated opening of Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai later this year.

"My whole life has been a journey of discovery, traveling the world looking for the exotic, bizarre and unusual," said Andrew Zimmern. "Renaissance embraces this passion as much as I do and echoes the notion that it is so important to try something new and get out of our comfort zone. I couldn't be more excited to bring an unusual experience to new guests and local friends in Dubai for Global Day of Discovery."

From the Garment District in New York City to the Deserts of Dubai, Local Neighborhoods Come Alive on Global Day of Discovery

InNew York City, fashion designerChristian Siriano will act as the hotel's guest Navigator, hosting a VIP meet-and-greet and cocktails to share his hidden gems in the Garment District and surrounding neighborhood of Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel. The package will include a three-night stay in the Skyline Suite (May 16-19, 2017); and access to the Freedom Tower observation deck to see NYC through a different lens. Guests and locals are invited to sip craft beverages and preview creations from local designers Andreeva and Saunder.

This year, Montreal 's 375th Anniversary perfectly coincides with Renaissance Hotels' Global Day of Discovery: meaning there will be an epic lighting of the iconicJacques-Cartier Bridge followed by a celebration at the Renaissance Montreal Downtown. The event, which is open to guests and locals, will feature innovative musical artists and a stunning performance from Cirque Du Soleil. The exclusive package boasts additional access to for the high-energy show, Volta, from Cirque du Soleil in old Montreal Way, a two-night stay at the hotel and more.

In Paris , the brand's six hotels will throw an exclusive party at the sought-after Salon Gustave Eiffel in the Eiffel Tower, boasting rare and exceptional views of the city. Guests staying at the Renaissance Paris La Defense, the Renaissance Paris Hippodrome de St Cloud, the Renaissance Paris Le Parc Trocadero, the Renaissance Paris Vendome, the Renaissance Paris Arc de Triomphe and Renaissance Paris Republique are invited to join at the hotel for the brand's signature Punch Bowl ritual, an unusual cocktail creation and food pairing. They will be whisked to the Eiffel Tower for a Parisian party, featuring an exclusive DJ set from DJ FEDER, to discover the City of Light as the sun goes down.

Similarly in Shanghai, the city's six Renaissance Hotels will celebrate Global Day of Discovery by bringing the city's elegant nightlife scene from the 1920s to life for VIP guests and locals. Giving travelers a glimpse into the culture zeitgeist of the fleeting era, the event will take place at the iconicParamount and embody aHollywood-like glamour in classicShanghai style. The historic nightclub and dance hall will boast the brand's signature cocktail experience as well as intriguing, surprise performances.

Global Day of Discovery will Mark the Debut of The Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel and Renaissance Atlanta Gateway Hotel:



Celebrating its grand opening on Global Day of Discovery, the Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel will shine a light on the local artists and musicians in Reno amidst an emerging scene. Reno Philharmonic will be playing throughout the night, and the hotel's downstairs "Hideaway" bar will be transformed into a speakeasy featuring Prohibition era drinks and local jazz performers. Guests and locals will have access by discreetly asking the bartender for the password, which will be handed to them via cocktail napkin. The energetic evening is likely to end on the hotel's premier 25,000 sq. ft. Bocce Ball court converted from a casino and now the social hub of the hotel.

The Renaissance Atlanta Airport Gateway Hotel, the city's first lifestyle hotel connected to the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport via the SkyTrain, will celebrate its opening on Global Day of Discovery. Designed by award-winning design firm, Rottet Studios with stunning art byAtlanta artists, the hotel will create a flight-inspired immersive event– with more glamour and less turbulence – complete with an imaginative play on Business 'Unusual' Class seating, an interactive art installation and a performance by electro soul duoLION BABE.

For the full lineup of performances and events planned on Global Day of Discovery and throughout the year at Renaissance Hotels, please visit www.renhotels.com/events; and join the conversation at #RenHotels and #BusinessUnusual.

