A new design hotel has opened in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik. Ion City Hotel is a sister property to the existing Ion Adventure Hotel and both were designed by award winning Icelandic duo Minarc, who have their studio in Santa Monica, California. The 18 room boutique hotel is situated on the city's main Laugarvegur avenue and is housed in an existing building. The designers have retained the building's original architectural characteristics and have based the design on local artisanal craftsmanship and traditional culture, interweaving elements that reference Iceland's unique landscapes, history and geography.

The facade has been interestingly reimagined to replicate weaving techniques native to the island. Patterned aluminium is bonded to concrete and evokes textures found in Icelandic sweaters, and the facade is just one of the areas in which the designers have successfully merged the traditional with the contemporary. The interiors are treated minimally, with a neutral palette of greys and whites creating a relaxing yet luxurious atmosphere in both the guest suites and common areas, and contrasting with the wooden boards used on both the floors and the walls. The accommodation ranges from standard rooms to Junior and Panorama Suites, taking advantage of the stunning views around Reykjavik. Some of the suites have their own private sauna, and the City Suite benefits from a French balcony.

TOPHOTELNEWS recently reported on tourist taxes around Europe, with Iceland set to introduce new regulations to control the number of visitors to its shores. Iceland has seen a boom in tourism in recent years, due to the devaluation of the local currency, and of course visitors coming to take advantage of its natural wonders, see the Northern Lights and visit the place where the hugely popular TV show Game of Thrones was filmed.

Let's take a look at a few hotel projects currently under construction in Iceland:

Blue Lagoon Iceland: A new SPA and hotel will rise west of the existing Blue Lagoon SPA. The new SPA building connects the existing lagoon with the new one. The building sits deep in the lava, allowing the natural lava formations to form both the perimeter of the lagoon and the interior walls of the SPA. In the northern end of the SPA, a new restaurant on the top floor allows views of the whole complex. West of the SPA there will be a luxury hotel, surrounded by the lagoon. Two wings come together in the hotel lobby, which connects to the new SPA and the existing Blue Lagoon buildings. The surrounding environment is held in high regard and great emphasis is placed on the balance between buildings and nature.

Iceland Parliament Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton: Directly opposite Reykjavik's parliament building and the city's main square, which plays host to public celebrations throughout the year, The Iceland Parliament Hotel will offer stylish guest rooms and suites. The development plans also include provision for a museum on the ground floor, which will publically display Iceland's long history of democracy.

Iceland Parliament Hotel's elegant presidential suite on the top floor of the building will capture the imagination of distinguished luxury travellers, with 360 degree views of the harbour and Reykjavik, whilst the city center's only luxury spa will provide a sanctuary for visitors and local residents alike. The hotel will complement the Reykjavik Consulate

