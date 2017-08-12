ALHIs VP of Sales Jennifer Erney Named PCMAs 2017 Supplier of the Year
Our 2017 honorees and award winners accomplishments serve as inspiration to both industry veterans and novices alike, said PCMA President & CEO Deborah Sexton. Each an expert in their profession always endeavoring to lead the advancement of their organizations and the business events industry.
Erney (center) is pictured here receiving the award from Susan Salem Euritt (left), Vice President Direct Sales and Business Development at Garrett Brands; and Chris Wehking, Chief Program Officer at American Society of Anesthesiologists. Euritt and Wehking serve on the 2017 PCMA Board of Trustees for the PCMA Education Foundation.
Based in ALHIs Global Sales office in Washington, D.C., Erney assists meeting professionals, association executives and incentive specialists in the Mid-Atlantic region who are interested in conducting meetings, conventions and/or incentive programs at any of ALHIs 250+ luxury-level, mostly independent member hotels and resorts worldwide. A highly accomplished hospitality industry sales executive, Erney previously served as the Director of Global Accounts Meetings & Events for Fairmont Raffles Hotels International (FRHI Hotels & Resorts), which is now part of AccorHotels. In addition to being an active member of PCMA, she is a Certified Meeting Professional (CMP), Certified Association Sales Executive (CASE) by PCMA, and a Certified Hospitality Sales Executive (CHSE) by Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI).
ALHIs Chief Sales Officer Mark Sergot said, We are very proud of Jennifers accomplishments and recognition as supplier of the year for PCMA. I have had the pleasure of knowing Jennifer for over 10 years and continue to be impressed with her dedication to our industry and the work of PCMA. We are thrilled to have her as part of the ALHI family.
About ALHI, with 250 Hotels & Resorts + Alliance Members
ALHI, established in 1986, is the leading independent Global Sales Organization serving the meetings and incentive marketplace, providing one-call access for its distinguished membership of more than 250 luxury-level hotels and resorts, which are either independent or are with an independent hotel brand. Hired and authorized by member properties, ALHI features a distinctive portfolio of exquisite resorts, luxury-level city center business hotels, historic grand landmark hotels, lifestyle hotels, and boutique hotels. ALHI"s portfolio also features a Global Luxury Alliance partnership including 23 luxury cruise ships appropriate for meetings and incentive programs,and Destination Management Companies (DMCs) in 100-plus locations worldwide. ALHI offers 21 Global Sales offices in the U.S., Canada and now London, providing extensive Global Sales services, valuable expertise, local connectivity, market intelligence, and account advocacy for meetings and incentive programs of any size and scope worldwide, at no cost to accounts. alhi.com