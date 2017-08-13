Seattle, WA – Guestware, the hotel industry's most comprehensive and flexible Guest Experience Management software, has announced that Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Georgia, has implemented Guestware Select. The popular destination needed a comprehensive guest response and preventative maintenance solution for their sprawling 13,000 acres of breathtaking gardens, four hotels, and conference and recreation facilities.

Utilizing a shared call center, the properties can immediately dispatch guest requests with Guestware's Rapid Response tool directly to the staff's mobile devices at any property. This gives agents who are constantly on-the-go the information they need to fulfill requests instantly. With such a large complex, this is vital for efficiency and guest service. In addition, Callaway Gardens is using Guestware Select's preventive maintenance tool to ensure all is in working order and is defect free, including their premier glass-enclosed tropical butterfly conservatory - home to over 1,000 butterflies and tropical birds.

"Callaway Gardens' four property complex is a perfect fit for our multi-property cloud solution," said Mike Benjamin, VP of Sales Guestware. "Our goal is always to provide the right tools for our customers to help them be as successful as possible."

Guestware spent several days on-site to provide one-on-one training and software set-up for Callaway Gardens staff. The Guestware Advisor facilitated workshop sessions to help staff learn to use the software to ensure they were set up with sustainable practices for success going forward.

Guestware Select is an affordable turnkey solution that leverages cloud hosting and remote deployment to provide the core functionality of Guestware that has been helping hotels and resorts optimize the guest experience and improve guest satisfaction scores for the last 20 years.

About Guestware: Guestware is a powerful, integrated CRM software solution used by hospitality companies around the world to attain the highest levels of guest satisfaction. Guestware collects, manages and reports on all guest information in one comprehensive database, enabling hotels and resorts to improve the guest experience while enhancing operational efficiencies. The company was founded in 1990 and has been focused on elevating the guest experience in the hospitality industry since 1993. Today, the Seattle-based company is doing business with more than 900 hotels worldwide, including large brands and independent hotels in over 75 countries. For more information about Guestware, go to guestware.com or call 888-50-GUEST.

About Callaway Gardens:

For more than 65 years, Callaway Gardens has provided "a place of relaxation, inspiration and a better understanding of the living world" for millions of visitors. Owned and operated by the non-profit Ida Cason Callaway Foundation, Callaway Gardens includes a garden and resort on thousands of acres in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Highlights include a butterfly conservatory, discovery center, chapel, inland beach, nature trails, and special events throughout the year. In addition, Callaway Gardens offers a spa, meeting space, restaurants, shops, golf, tennis, fishing, and more. Visit callawaygardens.com to learn more.

