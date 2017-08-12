Queensgate Investments Completes Generator Hostels Acquisition And Appoints Alastair Thomann, CEO And Andre Guettouche, COO Of Generator Hostels
Queensgate Investments Fund II, which is managed by Queensgate Investments, a real estate private equity manager has completed the acquisition of Generator Hostels from Patron Capital. The enterprise value of the transaction is circa EUR 450M.
Queensgate Investments has appointed Alastair Thomann CEO and Andre Guettouche COO respectively of Generator Hostels. Mr Thomann was formerly CEO of Penta Hotels, a best in class global lifestyle hotel portfolio with 27 assets across Europe, North America and Asia. Mr Thomann's track record marries superior customer experience with superlative operational results. Mr Guettouche was formerly SVP Penta Hotels. Mr Guettouche has worked with Mr Thomann since 2006 to effect the transformation of Penta Hotels. Prior to Penta Hotels Mr Guettouche held senior positions at IHG.
Queensgate Investment has appointed an interim board until Mr Thomann and Mr Guettouche join.
Generator Hostels owns 14 predominantly freehold assets (12 operational and two under development), totalling 8,639 beds, located in London, Paris, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Miami, Dublin, Hamburg, Barcelona, Berlin Mitte, Stockholm, Madrid, Venice, Berlin Prenzlauer Berg and Rome. Generator Hostels earns current revenues of over EUR 70M, and targets the fast-growing sector of millennial customers, focusing on the best capital city addresses, design-led interiors, a safe environment and, most of all, attractive shared social spaces.
Contact
Julia Hipkiss
Bell Pottinger
Phone: 07827 896 036
Send Email
About Generator
Voted by Fast Company as one of the top 50 Most Innovative Global Companies, Generator provides unique, experience and design led accommodation options located in the most central locations across Europe including Dublin, London, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Berlin, Venice, Barcelona, and Paris, with Amsterdam, Stockholm and Rome all having opened last year. It has been hailed as the fastest growing hostel brand with currently 12 locations totalling over 7,600 beds, set to rise to 14 locations with 8,563 beds this year with new openings in Madrid and South Beach, Miami.
Pioneers of affordable luxury and masters of the social experience, Generator’s properties include a range of room types from shared to private bedrooms, chill-out areas, bars, cafes and a variety of spaces available for private hire.
The successful concept begins with the award winning interior design; continues with the locally inspired, carefully curated events focusing on local art, music and culture and the extraordinary food and beverage offerings; concluding with the best night’s sleep in Generator’s bespoke beds in shared or private rooms.