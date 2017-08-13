The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is proud to announce that Hilton has signed on as an official partner of the 2017 International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development. The announcement comes ahead of the UNWTO's launch of the 'Travel.Enjoy.Respect' campaign.

The United Nations 70th General Assembly has designated 2017 as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development. The initiative aims to support a change in policies, business practices and consumer behavior towards a more sustainable tourism sector.

"The involvement of the private sector is essential in amplifying the impact of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development," said Taleb Rifai, UNWTO Secretary General. "Hilton is a global hospitality leader whose focus on sustainable travel supports our broad goals of tourism that spurs dialogue, fosters mutual understanding, and supports building a culture of peace."

"Our founder Conrad Hilton often spoke of "world peace through international trade and travel, which remains just as important and core to our business today," said Katie Fallon, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Corporate Affairs, Hilton. "We are pleased to join with the UNWTO and its partners to communicate the benefits of sustainable travel for the communities where we work and live."

Hilton's Travel with Purpose strategy identifies innovative solutions that leverage its global footprint to provide positive impact in three key focus areas; creating opportunities for people, strengthening communities, and preserving the environment. By mobilizing its nearly 5,000 hotels in 103 countries and territories, Hilton continues to operate in responsible and sustainable ways.

The International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development promotes tourism's role in the following five key areas: (1) inclusive and sustainable economic growth; (2) social inclusiveness, employment and poverty reduction; (3) resource efficiency, environmental protection and climate change; (4) cultural values, diversity and heritage; and (5) mutual understanding, peace and security.

For more information on International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, please visit: http://www.tourism4development2017.org/

Become a partner of the International Year: http://www.tourism4development2017.org/partnerships/

