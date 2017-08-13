UNWTO welcomes Hilton as Official Partner of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development
"The involvement of the private sector is essential in amplifying the impact of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development," said Taleb Rifai, UNWTO Secretary General. "Hilton is a global hospitality leader whose focus on sustainable travel supports our broad goals of tourism that spurs dialogue, fosters mutual understanding, and supports building a culture of peace."
"Our founder Conrad Hilton often spoke of "world peace through international trade and travel, which remains just as important and core to our business today," said Katie Fallon, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Corporate Affairs, Hilton. "We are pleased to join with the UNWTO and its partners to communicate the benefits of sustainable travel for the communities where we work and live."
Hilton's Travel with Purpose strategy identifies innovative solutions that leverage its global footprint to provide positive impact in three key focus areas; creating opportunities for people, strengthening communities, and preserving the environment. By mobilizing its nearly 5,000 hotels in 103 countries and territories, Hilton continues to operate in responsible and sustainable ways.
The International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development promotes tourism's role in the following five key areas: (1) inclusive and sustainable economic growth; (2) social inclusiveness, employment and poverty reduction; (3) resource efficiency, environmental protection and climate change; (4) cultural values, diversity and heritage; and (5) mutual understanding, peace and security.
For more information on International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, please visit: http://www.tourism4development2017.org/
Become a partner of the International Year: http://www.tourism4development2017.org/partnerships/
Contact
Rut Gómez Sobrino
Principal Media Officer
Phone: (+34) 91 567 81 60
Send Email
About World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)
The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is theUnited Nations agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism. As the leading international organization in the field of tourism, UNWTO promotes tourism as a driver of economic growth, inclusive development and environmental sustainability and offers leadership and support to the sector in advancing knowledge and tourism policies worldwide. UNWTO encourages the implementation of the Global Code of Ethics for Tourism, to maximize tourism"s socio-economic contribution while minimizing its possible negative impacts, and is committed to promoting tourism as an instrument in achieving the United Nations Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), geared towards reducing poverty and fostering sustainable development. UNWTO generates market knowledge, promotes competitive and sustainable tourism policies and instruments, fosters tourism education and training, and works to make tourism an effective tool for development through technical assistance projects in over 100 countries around the world. UNWTO"s membership includes 156 countries, 6 Associate Members and over 400 Affiliate Members representing the private sector, educational institutions, tourism associations and local tourism authorities. For more information visit www.unwto.org.