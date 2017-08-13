Hotel bars are changing. Gone are the days of dim lighting, where solo business travelers unwind over a solo drink after a day of hard on the road.

The new hotel bar is evolved to become a social center for the hotel, at times encompassing the entirety of the hotel's lobby and serving as a bright place where groups can meet, socialize and generally have a festive time, says Michael Suomi, who is the principal and interior director of design at Stonehill & Taylor, a New York City-based architecture and interior design firm.

Suomi, however, is not the only industry expert who has identified the changing nature of the hotel bar. Kellie Sirna, a principal with Studio 11 Design, agreed, saying that the single biggest change to happen in recent years is that the bar design is becoming a far more prominent component of a hotel's lobby.

"We're taking down walls between the bar and lobby, which in turn blurs the lines and brings the energy from the bar area into the lobby," Sirna said.

As hotels become increasingly focused on attracting millennial guests, some are placing the bar space as a leading element for their lobbies. Take, for example, Marriott's trendy and increasingly prominent millennial focused Moxy. Moxy has foregone even having a desk, choosing instead to combine the space where visitors check-in with the lobby bar, so that visitors can get both the key to their room and a complimentary beer or cocktail when they first arrive.

Vicki Poulos, the global brand lead for Moxy Hotels, says "We like to think of ourselves as a bar with rooms upstairs."

With this in mind, the team that created the Moxy hotel brand did so while focusing on the bar, and then developing the rest of the lobby around that space. The bars in Moxy even have laptops for when the hotel team needs to get its own work done. Overall, the vibe in the bars of Moxy Hotels is meant to be a communal gathering space, rather than a separate lobby, reception desk and bar.

Another evolving facet of the hotel bar in the year 2017 is the lighting. Traditionally, hotel bars have been outfitted with downlight, which is not always the right vibe, especially not for an area where guests are encouraged to congregate on a regular basis at all ours of the day and night. Lighting options have grown from incandescent to fluorescent to LED in recent years, giving designers an expanded lighting palette with which to draw from when they illuminate any space, including the hotel bar. Design experts stress that with this expanded cadre of options, the key is to simply pick lighting choices that will make a bar's best qualities standup, whether those qualities be the texture of the walls, the artwork, or even the seating.

