On May 13, Hyatt Regency New Orleans General Manager, Michael Smith, will be presented with an Honorary Doctorate from Dillard University.

University President Walter Kimbrough nominated Mr. Smith because of his significant contribution in his profession, community and Dillard University. As Chairman for UNCF's Mayor's Masked Ball from 2014 through 2017, Smith has assisted in collectively raising over $6.4 million, which has had a direct impact on students' ability to remain in school and pursue their degrees. Additionally, the work he has done during and after Hurricane Katrina contributed greatly to New Orleans's ability to rebuild—which led to Smith being honored as an "Unsung Hero" in a proclamation by the city of New Orleans.

"Michael has been a tremendous champion for a number of causes in New Orleans, but his greatest impact in my opinion has been in the area of education," said President Walter Kimbrough. "We have seen this directly through his leadership of the New Orleans UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball. He raised the bar not just here but nationally so that the UNCF now mentions our event as the premiere masked ball, even over the longest running ball in Atlanta. And of course, New Orleanians take pride in beating Atlanta. Michael has given us another big win, but this one will change lives through education."

While his 40 years of success with Hyatt has led him to become an expert in the hospitality and tourism industries, Smith has utilized his platform to excel towards a higher purpose as an innovative business leader and revered philanthropist in New Orleans. As a proud graduate of Winston Salem State University, Smith went on to complete the Executive Development Program at the prestigious Wharton School of Business. Soon after, he spearheaded the $285 million redevelopment of Hyatt Regency New Orleans. Through his leadership, vision and passion, the property reopened as the city's leading hotel destination, with Smith serving as General Manager.

Smith championed an array of causes to support sustainability, civil rights, diversity and education. In the past five years, the city has honored him with two proclamations. Currently, Smith serves as the Chairman of New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau and has been appointed by Mayor Mitchell J. Landrieu to several other boards to include New Orleans Aviation Board, New Orleans Business Alliance, and the city's Tricentennial celebration.

In addition to chairing the 2017 Human Rights Campaign Dinner Gala, he serves on the boards of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, New Orleans Museum of Art, Audubon Nature Institute, New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame, New Orleans Tourism & Marketing Commission, and the Greater New Orleans Hotel and Lodging Association. Through his leadership in these key industries, Smith has made significant contributions towards the city's revitalization over the past decade.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 9 a.m. at Dillard University.