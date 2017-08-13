External Article

VR for your Website is here

visrez.com

VR is a truly powerful sales platform which can revolutionise how event spaces are presented however currently not every consumer owns a VR headset which can limit the potential reach of a VR campaign. Big news came recently when Google announced that the latest version of Chrome will support VR on the web, allowing users to enjoy VR content on any device. This will make VR accessible to more consumers because it can be experienced in the browser without any installed app which is a huge step forward for VR. Our development team have been working on a WebVR product for some time because of the exciting potential of WebVR as a sales tool.