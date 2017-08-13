External Article

Ian Schrager introduces Public

By sleepermagazine.com

Ian Schrager has introduced his new brand Public to New York City, with a 367-key, Herzog & de Meuron designed property on the Lower East Side. Centred on the fundamental premise of ‘luxury for all’, the brand is built on four key pillars of service, style, unique experience and value.

“I wanted to create a hotel for my generation, not my parents’, and one that reflected my tastes and sensibilities as well as popular culture at the time,” explains Schrager. “I was responding to cultural shifts that were emerging. I see the exact same opportunity now. That is the reason for Public.”