Protea Hotels by Marriott® Named Coolest Hotel Brand in South Africa for the 7th Consecutive Year

In an announcement that re enforces the brand's growing traction in the South African market, Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) (www.Marriott.com) today announced that Protea Hotels by Marriott® (www.ProteaHotels.com) has been named the Coolest Hotel Brand in the Sunday Times Generation Next Survey 2017. Designed for the progressive yet pragmatic traveller seeking a high-­quality travel experience, Protea Hotels by Marriott® has been consistently emerging as a favorite in South Africa particularly with the young travellers winning this coveted recognition for the 7th consecutive year.

"Our forever-young market comprising of the next generation of travellers consists of a vital segment of progressive individualists and forward-thinkers and we are delighted to see that Protea Hotels by Marriott® is a brand that is resonating with this audience in South Africa," said Neal Jones, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. "South African brands look to the prestigious Sunday Times Generation Next Survey as an industry benchmark and we are excited to be featured in the coveted list, year on year, gaining the confidence of this important and key market and the next generation of travelers."

Emphasizing the importance of being perceived as "cool", Danny Bryer, Area Director for Sales & Marketing, Protea Hotels by Marriott added, "Reinvention is the key to success in an extremely competitive market and must take place on a continuous basis to stay relevant. We are committed to providing a dynamic and personalised experience at every touchpoint of the guest journey. Our associates, a large number of them from the next generation themselves, help us deliver a level of service that not only matches global standards but is also uniquely local, understanding and anticipating needs and making each guest stay memorable."

Now in its 13th year, Generation Next polls the opinions of over 5,500 young South Africans mainly below 22 years of age from urban and peri-urban environments in six provinces across South Africa. The lifestyle and consumer behaviour questionnaire is boosted by over 4,500 additional face-to-face interviews. The results of the 2017 Generation Next Survey were published on 12 May 2017.