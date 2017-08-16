External Article

EU Commission's Report Assesses Effects of Antitrust Enforcement in Online Hotel Booking

lexology.com

In April, the European Commission and 10 EU national competition authorities (NCAs) published the results of a coordinating monitoring exercise carried out in the online hotel booking sectors in 2016. The participating authorities sent questionnaires to a sample of 16,000 hotels in ten EU Member States, 20 online travel agents (OTAs), 11 metasearch websites and 19 large hotel chains. The purpose of the exercise was to assess the effects of the antitrust enforcement measures adopted in recent years in this sector, which have led to changes to the so-called 'wide parity clauses' used by OTAs in their contracts with hotels. The monitoring exercise assessed whether the Europe-wide removal in July 2015 by Expedia and Booking.com of certain 'parity' or 'most-favoured-nation' clauses in their standard contracts with hotels has affected pricing and commission rates in the sector.