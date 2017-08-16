Twenty Four Seven Hotels, a U.S.-based hospitality management company, expanded its portfolio with three new management contracts, each under separate ownership in Buena Park, Chino and Merced, Calif. New to the Twenty Four Seven portfolio are Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Buena Park, TownePlace Suites by Marriott Chino Hills and TownePlace Suites by Marriott Merced, totaling 305 new rooms.

"The hotels coming through our pipeline continue to leverage our key strengths of preopening management and grand opening execution, ensuring a smooth transition and allowing the on-site operations team to focus on guest service and revenue strategies from day one. Increasing our Hilton footprint to five hotels and our Marriott collection to 14 affirms our continued success with these leading brands," David Wani, CEO of Twenty Four Seven Hotels, said in a statement.

Hampton Inn & Suites Buena Park, which is slated to open in August 2017, is the first full hospitality development project in the Buena Park, Calif., area in more than 20 years. The property will have the Forever Young - Phase Two design package from Hilton. The package showcases multi-functional furnishings that allow guests to adapt rooms to meet their needs by exploring more convenient ways to power and use their personal devices, offering updated furnishings and eco-centric ways to ensure guestrooms are fresh and clean.

This property adds 102 rooms to the corporate supply in this growing area and is located within close proximity to Knott's Berry Farm and Disneyland. The revitalization of Buena Park, and the surrounding area, also includes the opening of The Source at Buena Park.

The TownePlace Suites by Marriott Chino Hills marks the fifth hotel in California's inland empire region of Pomona, Ontario and Chino for Twenty Four Seven Hotels—and increases the Marriott properties under its management to 14. The 116-room property will focus on the corporate market in the region.

Opening late 2018 in Merced, Calif., is TownePlace Suites by Marriott with 87 rooms. This property will service the UC Merced campus as well as the growing industrial business in the central valley.

Twenty Four Seven Hotels embraces a forward thinking and strategic approach to its corporate structure. By partnering a regional director of sales, with a regional GM to oversee the same property, collaborative leadership and mentorship is increased. The revenue team applies the same hands-on approach in working with hotel managers to develop sophisticated rate strategies, often needed in the highly competitive upscale select-service segment. The number of hotels assigned to regional leadership is limited in order to maximize the mentoring dynamic.

"Our company continues to cultivate strong leadership in our corporate structure, which translates to success at the property level," Wani said. "Our personalized support structure allows for tremendous growth and value, experienced by ownership."