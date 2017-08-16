MainStay Suites Launches New Prototype
The new prototype includes updates to The 'Breakfast Room' as well as home design updates throughout the property. The 'Breakfast Room' provides guests with the traditional continental breakfast, in addition to high-top communal tables with recharge capabilities for travelers. Key signature brand features were also updated, including the distinctive MainStay roof line, MainStay Marketplace and guest suites.
MainStay Suites is unveiling new on-property 'Like Home' programs to complement the new prototype, including a communal white board to inspire social engagement among guests, a lending library with frequently-requested items available for guests to borrow, and food and beverage updates in all properties.
"The new prototype is attractive to developers looking to capitalize on both the business and leisure extended stay market demand," said Brian Quinn, vice president, franchise development, Choice Hotels. "Given the success we've experienced with our Sleep Inn-MainStay Suites dual-brand concept, updating the MainStay Suites standalone prototype was the natural next step."
The Sleep Inn-MainStay dual-brand concept allows hoteliers to service multiple customer segments all under one roof, while delivering construction and operational efficiencies through shared public space, back-of-house facilities and hotel staff.
About Choice Hotels
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With approximately 6,500 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 500,000 rooms around the globe. As of March 31, 2017, 795 hotels were in our development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® hotels & suites, Comfort Inn®, Comfort Suites®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice HotelsTM brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 30 million members and counting, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from instant, every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.