Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) revealed a new MainStay Suites prototype at the 63rd annual Choice Hotels Convention in Las Vegas. MainStay Suites, Choice's midscale extended stay brand, appeals to professionals and families who need a long-term hotel option. As such, the new prototype delivers on providing guests everything they need to feel at home all while enjoying the perks of a hotel.

"Inspired by both hotel and home design trends, our new prototype design incorporates an open-concept community room and outdoor living area, with spaces for guests to relax, socialize and work as well as sleeker amenities, modernized décor and new appliances in all suites," said Caragh McLaughlin, head of brand strategy, MainStay Suites, Choice Hotels. "The prototype was created with input from extended stay travelers and developers, and builds on the success of the 57 open MainStay Suites."

The new prototype includes updates to The 'Breakfast Room' as well as home design updates throughout the property. The 'Breakfast Room' provides guests with the traditional continental breakfast, in addition to high-top communal tables with recharge capabilities for travelers. Key signature brand features were also updated, including the distinctive MainStay roof line, MainStay Marketplace and guest suites.

MainStay Suites is unveiling new on-property 'Like Home' programs to complement the new prototype, including a communal white board to inspire social engagement among guests, a lending library with frequently-requested items available for guests to borrow, and food and beverage updates in all properties.

"The new prototype is attractive to developers looking to capitalize on both the business and leisure extended stay market demand," said Brian Quinn, vice president, franchise development, Choice Hotels. "Given the success we've experienced with our Sleep Inn-MainStay Suites dual-brand concept, updating the MainStay Suites standalone prototype was the natural next step."

The Sleep Inn-MainStay dual-brand concept allows hoteliers to service multiple customer segments all under one roof, while delivering construction and operational efficiencies through shared public space, back-of-house facilities and hotel staff.