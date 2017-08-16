Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Opens Spectacular Upscale Hotel in Malaysia’s Genting Highlands
Best Western Premier Ion Delemen is operated by Ion Delemen Hospitality Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of the NCT Group of Companies. It forms part of the Ion Delemen development, which is expected to fully open in 2018 and will include an international wellness center.
"The Genting Highlands is becoming a must-visit destination, not only for Malaysian travelers wanting a break from the city, but also for a rising number of international guests," said Olivier Berrivin, Best Western Hotels & Resorts' Managing Director of International Operations - Asia. "With beautiful natural scenery, an array of world-class attractions and the 20th Century Fox World on track to open this year, there are now multiple reasons to visit.
"Our impressive new hotel, Best Western Premier Ion Delemen, provides contemporary and stylish upscale accommodation for visitors. And with its outstanding collection of premium facilities and incredible setting, this property is likely to become a destination in its own right," Olivier added.
Best Western Premier Ion Delemen offers a collection of 246 rooms, ranging from studios to one-, two- and three-bedroom suites, featuring separate living areas, bedrooms and kitchenettes. All rooms will offer modern amenities including flat-screen TVs, international power outlets and complimentary Wi-Fi, spacious bathrooms and large windows that overlook the lush mountains.
This brand new hotel also incorporates a vast array of amenities, including multiple restaurants and bars, many of which offer floor-to-ceiling windows and al fresco seating areas that merge seamlessly with the natural surroundings. There is also a sky garden, a heated infinity-edged swimming pool, luxurious spa, fully-equipped fitness center, children's play area, and extensive space for conferences and events.
Guests will also be able to access the Genting Highlands' many other attractions – including Resorts World – using the hotel's complimentary shuttle bus service.
Following the launch of the new hotel, Best Western Hotels & Resorts now operates three properties in Malaysia, located in Shah Alam, Petaling Jaya and the Genting Highlands. This exciting new hotel also marks the return of the upscale Best Western Premier® hotel brand to Malaysia.
