HRH Pemangku Raja Pahang Tengku Mahkota Tengku Abdullah (fifth from left) and NCT Group of Companies Founder and Group Managing Director Dato' Sri Yap Ngan Choy (fourth from left) at the Launch of Best Western Premier Ion Delemen.

Bangkok – Best Western Hotels & Resorts has unveiled a stunning new upscale hotel in Malaysia's popular and scenic Genting Highlands.

The brand new Best Western Premier Ion Delemen opened on April 26, 2017 and is nestled in the lush jungle-clad hills of Pahang state, the center of the Malay Peninsula. In addition to providing the perfect natural retreat for both Malaysian and international visitors, the new hotel is on the doorstep of Genting's Resorts World, which features a large theme park, casino and Malaysia's longest cable car ride. The world's first 20th Century Fox World theme park is also a nearby attraction and is scheduled to welcome visitors later this year.

Best Western Premier Ion Delemen is operated by Ion Delemen Hospitality Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of the NCT Group of Companies. It forms part of the Ion Delemen development, which is expected to fully open in 2018 and will include an international wellness center.

"The Genting Highlands is becoming a must-visit destination, not only for Malaysian travelers wanting a break from the city, but also for a rising number of international guests," said Olivier Berrivin, Best Western Hotels & Resorts' Managing Director of International Operations - Asia. "With beautiful natural scenery, an array of world-class attractions and the 20th Century Fox World on track to open this year, there are now multiple reasons to visit.

"Our impressive new hotel, Best Western Premier Ion Delemen, provides contemporary and stylish upscale accommodation for visitors. And with its outstanding collection of premium facilities and incredible setting, this property is likely to become a destination in its own right," Olivier added.

Best Western Premier Ion Delemen offers a collection of 246 rooms, ranging from studios to one-, two- and three-bedroom suites, featuring separate living areas, bedrooms and kitchenettes. All rooms will offer modern amenities including flat-screen TVs, international power outlets and complimentary Wi-Fi, spacious bathrooms and large windows that overlook the lush mountains.

This brand new hotel also incorporates a vast array of amenities, including multiple restaurants and bars, many of which offer floor-to-ceiling windows and al fresco seating areas that merge seamlessly with the natural surroundings. There is also a sky garden, a heated infinity-edged swimming pool, luxurious spa, fully-equipped fitness center, children's play area, and extensive space for conferences and events.

Guests will also be able to access the Genting Highlands' many other attractions – including Resorts World – using the hotel's complimentary shuttle bus service.

Following the launch of the new hotel, Best Western Hotels & Resorts now operates three properties in Malaysia, located in Shah Alam, Petaling Jaya and the Genting Highlands. This exciting new hotel also marks the return of the upscale Best Western Premier® hotel brand to Malaysia.

Contact

Sirimanas Maungrod

Marketing Communications Department - Best Western Hotels and Resorts – Asia

Phone: +66 2 656 1260

Send Email