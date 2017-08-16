Providence, R.I. – StepStone Hospitality, a premier hotel management company specializing in hotel, restaurant and renovation management, today announced the addition of the 561-guestroom, including 73 suites, Hilton Cincinnati Netherlands Plaza, bringing its third-party management portfolio to 17 hotels. The hotel is owned by Belvedere Corporation, a local Cincinnati real estate company that was purchased by Greg Power in 2014.

"We are excited to bring the StepStone Hospitality team on board," Power stated. "Their operational expertise and hands-on approach will help maintain and improve guest experience and overall hotel performance in this iconic Cincinnati property."

"The Hilton Cincinnati Netherlands Plaza is the second full-service Hilton addition to our rapidly expanding portfolio of third-party hotel management contracts we've announced over the past two months, and 2017 already is on track to be a strong year of growth for our company," said Tom Russo, StepStone's chief executive officer. "We continue to focus on opportunities for full- and select-service hotels, boutique and/or branded, in markets with barriers to new entry where we feel we can contribute meaningfully to the property's bottom line."

The Hilton Cincinnati Netherlands Plaza

Located one block from the Duke Energy Convention Center at 35 West Fifth Street, the

Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza is a charter member of Historic Hotels of America, as well as a registered National Landmark and a member of the National Register of Historic Places. The hotel is connected via skywalks to restaurants, shopping and area businesses and is two blocks from a Cincinnati Bell Connector Streetcar stop with connections to multiple, popular area destinations.

One of the world's finest examples of French Art Deco architecture, the hotel features rare Brazilian rosewood, Italian marble and free-flowing designs on the etched Benedict metal elevator doors showcasing herons and a lotus floral arrangement capped by a small light symbolizing the sun. The hotel provides more than 40,000 square feet of meeting space, from boardrooms to ballrooms, including the Hall of Mirrors, one of the Midwest's most breathtaking event spaces. Additional amenities include a full-service business center, fitness room, indoor heated pool, barbershop and beauty salon. A seven-time winner of Hilton's #1 Food and Beverage Hotels in North America, the hotel also is home to Ohio's only AAA Five-Diamond fine dining restaurant, Orchids at Palm Court. Other onsite dining options include the Grille at Palm Court and the Bar at Palm Court.

"Cincinnati is one of the fastest growing cities in the Midwest and is home to such Fortune 500 companies as Proctor & Gamble, Macy's and The Kroger Company," said Blair Wills, StepStone's president and chief operating officer. "Combined with world-famous sports teams, high caliber art and nightlife and arguably some of the world's best chili, the Queen City is regaining its form as a Midwestern destination of choice. We are confident that the implementation of our proprietary management and marketing systems will help the Hilton Cincinnati Netherlands Plaza expand its role as the preferred hotel for upscale business and leisure travelers in the marketplace."

