The fund-raising round was managed by QUMRA Capital, an Israeli growth capital fund that invests in late-stage technology-driven companies (Taboola, Fiver...). Another Israeli dynamic venture capital fund BRM (Check Point, Moovit…), joined, as well as 2 other investors: LA MAISON managed by Michel Cicurel and Marc Levy, and Luxembourg holding investment M.I.3 managed by Philippe Dhamelincourt and Christian Haas.

Over the past 3 years, Sweet Inn has demonstrated the proof of its innovative concept, which combines the best of hotel services and the local feel of apartment rentals.

With over 350 apartments in a variety of European cities (Paris, Barcelona, Rome, Brussels, Lisbon) as well as Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and a staff of 150 employees, Sweet Inn has earned a strong expertise in this new hospitality concept.

High-quality hotel services are offered to the guest during their stay including housekeeping, laundry, breakfast and a 24/7 dedicated guest relation representative as well as a local central lobby with a business center and a storage room for luggage

Owner of the apartments leases, Sweet Inn brings specific attention to the local design and sophisticated services, offering security and a unique experience to its guests.

The new high-standard model brought Sweet Inn to a leading place in today's significantly growing hospitality industry.

"We are very proud of the choice of our new shareholders, who, by their own expertise, symbolise the perfect combination of the well-known Israeli technology and the French "savoir-faire" in the luxury hospitality industry.

These new shareholders not only give us the means to accelerate our development but mainly to take part in the on-going digital revolution that will lead to a deep reconfiguration of the industry. These raised funds will allow sweetinn.com to implement in-depth technological tools in Yield Management and Big Data as well as in loyalty programs", added Paul Besnainou, Founder & CEO of Sweet Inn.

View Source