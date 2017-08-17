Although a lot of exciting things are happening in the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions, in terms of the global hospitality industry, the leader in the business in terms of growth is still North America, thanks almost entirely to the vibrancy of the market in the United States.

This expansion is slated to continue in the coming years, with the United States currently projected to be home to 1,143 new hotel projects, which upon completion will create a grand total of 221,963 new rooms for guests to enjoy while visiting the country for business or recreation. What's most interesting, perhaps, is that of these projects, 24 percent fall into the luxury tier of development, while only 8 percent fall into the upper midscale / midscale designation. The vast majority of these new construction efforts can be found in the upper upscale / upscale area, with a whopping 68 percent falling there, which includes 777 projects and 127,949 rooms.

What also bears examining is the location of these projects. The United States is home a number of cities that function as both major worldwide tourist destinations as well as financial centers for business travelers, New York City being the most prominent example of both. However, New York is home to 95 projects, which is only 4 more projects than the 91 underway in Texas. It's actually less than the 132 projects and 145 projects that are found in California and Florida, respectively. The reason for this is that both of those states have more vibrant family tourism destinations, such as theme parks, as well as spread out cities, rather then the single mega metropolis found in New York.

Meanwhile, 53 projects are underway in Tennessee, which is home to the growing tourism mecca of Nashville, and 52 projects are being built in Georgia, which houses Atlanta and the world's busiest airport. In Illinois, which is home to Chicago, there are currently 41 projects underway, while North Carolina is home to 43 and Ohio is home to 30.

Of the cities in the United States, New York is unsurprisingly the leader in new hotel construction with 56 projects taking place there, which will yield a total of 15,486 new rooms once completed. Nashville is next on the list with 41 projects and 8,485 rooms, while Miami is third with 31 projects and 8,847 new rooms. Other cities that made the list include Los Angeles, Orlando, Chicago, Atlanta, Seattle, Dallas, and Charlotte, in that order.

Most of these projects are slated to be finished sooner, rather than later, with 460 of them headed for completion in 2017, while 370 are supposed to be done in 2018, and 127 will wrap up in 2019.

Let's take a look at a few hotel projects currently under construction in United States:

Hilton Garden Inn Miami Triton Center: The 12-storey Immigration Tower in Miami will be Converted into a Hilton Garden Inn.

Hotel Chelsea: The historic Chelsea Hotel has been bought by a group planning to redevelop it into condos and a smaller inn.

RESIDENCE INN BY MARRIOTT KNOXVILLE: The project will include a Courtyard by Marriott and a Residence Inn. The $43-million development will offer modern interiors, a rooftop lounge with views overlooking downtown Knoxville, and a bar and café in the lobby. With a total of 166,544 sq. ft. and a three-level parking deck.

The site is located close to Market Square, the culinary and cultural center of Knoxville, and the University of Tennessee. The downtown area is also home to nearly 6.2 million sq. ft. of office space.

More information on hotels in United States can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

